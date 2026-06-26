Infographic on The Special Significance of Clean Air for Sensitive Populations in Georgia

Cleaner air is a public health issue. Programs that help reduce vehicle emissions can have a meaningful impact on the health of Georgia families and communities, especially those most at risk.” — Michael Odom, Georgia Environmental Protection Division

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean air is beneficial for everyone, but for some Georgians, it can make an especially meaningful difference to their health and quality of life. Children, seniors, people with asthma or chronic health conditions, and outdoor workers are among those most sensitive to the effects of air pollution.

Scientific research has shown that particle pollution and ozone pollution can increase the risk of respiratory and heart disease, worsen asthma symptoms, contribute to premature birth, and negatively impact overall health. AirNow.gov notes that exposure to unhealthy air can affect both the respiratory and cardiovascular systems by causing inflammation, reducing lung function, and increasing susceptibility to respiratory infections.

Particle pollution — also known as particulate matter or soot — comes from several sources, including gasoline-powered vehicles, which are a major contributor to air pollution. Vehicle emissions contribute to smog formation and other harmful pollutants that impact public health. Fine particles are especially concerning because they are small enough to travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

“Cleaner air is not just an environmental issue — it’s a public health issue,” said Michael Odom, Manager at Georgia Environmental Protection Division. “Programs that help reduce vehicle emissions can have a meaningful impact on the health of Georgia families and communities, especially those most at risk.”

Georgia’s Clean Air Force encourages motorists to continue doing their part to help reduce vehicle emissions and protect air quality across the state. Georgia’s vehicle emissions testing program helps identify high-pollutant-emitting vehicles and contributes to cleaner air for all Georgians.

In addition to maintaining vehicles properly and staying current with emissions testing requirements, individuals can take steps to protect themselves during poor air quality days by checking air quality forecasts at AirNow.gov and limiting prolonged outdoor activity when air pollution levels are elevated.

“Having cleaner air requires effort from all of us,” said Michael Odom. “By working together, we can help protect the health of our communities today and for future generations.”

To learn more, visit https://cleanairforce.com/common/press.

About Georgia’s Clean Air Force

Georgia's Clean Air Force (GCAF), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), is responsible for the management of the Vehicle Emission Inspection and Maintenance (I/M) Program throughout Atlanta's 13 metro counties (Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale). Since 1996, Georgia's Inspection and Maintenance Program has prevented more than 2.2 million tons of harmful ozone-forming pollutants from entering the air we breathe. The program has also identified and repaired more than 4.8 million heavy-polluting vehicles. For more information, please visit www.cleanairforce.com.

The Special Significance of Clean Air for Sensitive Populations in Georgia Video Infographic

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