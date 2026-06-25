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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 25, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 26, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Soy Company Name: Bear Stewart LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready to Bake Cookie Dough

Company Announcement

Bear Stewart LLC of Chicago, IL is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready To Bake Cookie Dough pouches because it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready To Bake Cookie Dough was distributed in Southern California, Southern Nevada, Arizona, and Utah through Target retail stores starting on June 11, 2026.

The Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready To Bake Cookie Dough comes in an 8-ounce blue package and is sold in the frozen section. The recalled product can be identified by lot number 2606022, which can be found on the bottom left corner on the rear side of the pouch.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary issue in Bear Stewart’s packaging processes whereby S’mores cookies were packed into Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk pouches.

Consumers who have purchased Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready To Bake Cookie Dough with lot number 2606022 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Bear Stewart at 1-800-697-BEAR.