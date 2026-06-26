Stay Texas Hospitality Group Positions Summer Guests Near Hill Country's Spring-Fed Rivers

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As June heat and tubing season peak, the Fredericksburg company places guests in homes within easy reach of the Comal, Guadalupe, and Canyon Lake.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With June temperatures climbing into the 90s and the Texas Hill Country's tubing season at full strength, the region's spring-fed rivers have become the centerpiece of summer travel. Stay Texas Hospitality Group is meeting that demand by placing guests in vacation homes within easy reach of the Comal, the Guadalupe, and Canyon Lake, the waterways that draw the heaviest crowds once the heat sets in.The appeal is rooted in geography. The Comal River runs spring-fed and clear through New Braunfels at a steady temperature near 72 degrees, while the lower Guadalupe begins at Canyon Lake Dam and winds roughly 17 miles south toward Gruene and New Braunfels. Tubing season on these rivers runs from March into October, but June through August is when float trips, swimming holes, and lakeside afternoons reach their peak. For travelers escaping triple-digit afternoons elsewhere in Texas, the constant water access and tree shade of the river corridors offer a meaningful break from the heat.Proximity is only part of the equation. Stay Texas Hospitality Group pairs its riverside and lake-area homes with local guidance that helps guests skip the common first-timer mistakes, from choosing put-in and take-out points to understanding New Braunfels rules such as the disposable-container ordinance enforced within city limits. The local team can point families toward calmer stretches suited to children and steer larger groups to access areas with easier parking and shuttle options on busy weekends."A great river day comes down to the small decisions, where you put in, when you go, and what you can and cannot bring," said Matt Durrette, Co-Founder and CEO of Stay Texas Hospitality Group in Fredericksburg, TX . "Our guests get that local knowledge before they ever load the car, and a comfortable home to come back to when the float is done."The company's summer portfolio spans homes near the water in New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, and surrounding communities, many with pools, shaded decks, and room for the multi-family groups that define the season. Stay Texas Hospitality Group lets guests build a day around the river and still have space to spread out afterward, a combination that has made river-adjacent stays among the most requested bookings of the year.For families coordinating reunions and friend groups planning float trips, the timing matters. River levels, weather, and weekend crowds all shift through the summer, and booking early secures both the home and the dates that line up with ideal conditions. Guests are encouraged to share their plans at the time of reservation so the team can match them to the property and stretch of water that fits the group.Stay Texas Hospitality Group is a locally owned luxury vacation rental and property management company headquartered in Fredericksburg, TX. Founded in 2013 by Matt and Jenna Durrette, the company manages a curated portfolio of vacation homes across more than 20 Texas Hill Country destinations and provides guests with 24/7 concierge support, hotel-grade housekeeping, and thoughtfully curated local recommendations. Learn more at https://www.staytexas.com/ ###Media ContactStay Texas Hospitality GroupAddress: 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Phone: (830) 999-2694Website: https://www.staytexas.com/

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