Hospitality Industry Raises Nearly $13,000 for Safe House Project During HITEC 2026 Charity Poker Night

TraknProtect, RUCKUS Networks, HFTP, and hospitality leaders unite to support survivors of human trafficking

At HITEC, their generosity raised $12,984 to help survivors escape exploitation - a powerful reminder that when industries mobilize, lives change...” — Brittany Dunn, COO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospitality technology community came together during HITEC 2026 for an evening of connection, competition, and purpose at the first official the 2nd annual Charity Poker Night benefiting Safe House Project, raising $12,984 to support survivors of human trafficking.

Hosted by TraknProtect and RUCKUS Networks with the support of HFTP and hospitality industry partners, the event brought together technology providers, hotel leaders, and industry professionals for a night focused on making an impact beyond innovation.

Through event donations, tournament buy-ins, silent auction contributions, and generous sponsorships, the hospitality community raised nearly $13,000 - marking a successful first year for an event organizers hope to grow into an annual HITEC tradition.

“We are deeply grateful to TraknProtect, RUCKUS Networks, HFTP, and the hospitality industry for their unwavering commitment to ending human trafficking. At HITEC, their generosity raised $12,984 to help survivors escape exploitation - a powerful reminder that when industries mobilize, lives change,” said Brittany Dunn, COO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. “Through tools like Simply Report, we're turning awareness into action, and partners like TraknProtect make it possible to reach victims who need us most.”

“Safety has always been at the heart of what we do at TraknProtect, but that mission extends beyond technology for us,” said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. “Seeing the hospitality industry come together to help eradicate human trafficking and raise money for Safe House Project is a reminder of what this community does best - protect, support, and care for people. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make this first year such a success.”

Safe House Project is dedicated to increasing survivor identification and providing emergency services, safe housing, and long-term support for individuals escaping human trafficking. Through programs like Simply Report, Safe House Project helps bridge the gap between awareness and action by creating pathways for individuals to safely report potential trafficking situations and connect victims with critical resources.

Following the overwhelming support from attendees and partners, HFTP hopes to make Charity Poker Night an official annual HITEC event, bringing the hospitality community together each year to continue raising awareness and funds for meaningful causes.

“What started as an informal night of poker with friends became something much bigger,” added Batra. “This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together next year.”



About Simply Report

Simply Report is a free app that makes it easy to report suspected human trafficking. Download it on the App Store or Google Play, report online at www.simplyreport.com, or call 1-833-5-BESAFE. You don't have to be certain - if something feels wrong, report it.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting survivors across the United States. Through a comprehensive, survivor-centered approach, the organization increases the identification of victims through education and training, provides emergency services and safe housing, and supports long-term recovery through holistic care programs. By funding and expanding a nationwide network of safe homes, Safe House Project helps provide survivors with a secure environment to heal, rebuild their lives, and regain independence.

About TraknProtect

TraknProtect provides safety, communication, and location-based technology solutions that help organizations improve response times, protect employees, and streamline operations. Trusted by leading hospitality brands worldwide, TraknProtect delivers connected solutions designed to create safer environments for both employees and guests.

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