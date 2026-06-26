ShiftTrained Launches Toast and Square Integration That Converts POS Menus Into Staff Training

ShiftTrained

Restaurants can connect Toast or Square, and ShiftTrained AI reads the live menu to build a staff training quiz, with no manual uploads or retyping.

Toast and Square are where your menu already lives. We make it teach your floor. The menu trains the team itself.” — Terry Psaltakis, Founder, ShiftTrained Inc

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShiftTrained, an AI menu training platform for restaurants, today announced a direct integration with Toast and Square, two point of sale systems widely used by independent restaurants. With the integration, a restaurant can connect its POS, and ShiftTrained automatically pulls the menu, including item names, prices, descriptions, and photos, then converts it into a custom training quiz for staff. A restaurant's team roster can also be imported from the POS, and the training stays current as the menu changes.

ShiftTrained converts a restaurant's menu into staff training. After a restaurant connects its POS or uploads a menu, the platform's AI reads each item, ingredient, price, allergen, and photo, then generates 100 to 400 quiz questions based on that menu. Staff complete the quiz on a mobile phone, with no app to download. Managers can review results by individual and by question, alongside a leaderboard, and can import staff directly from the POS. The integration addresses a long-standing gap in restaurant operations: what a team knows about the menu is what reaches the table, and pre-shift meetings often do not cover it.

"Every operator I know already lives in their POS. It's where the menu actually changes, three times a week, in the middle of service," said Terry Psaltakis, founder of ShiftTrained, who has spent more than thirty years running restaurants. "Toast and Square are where your menu already lives. We make it teach your floor. You change a price or add a special, and the training follows automatically. The menu trains the team itself."

Connecting the integration involves a sign-in and approval on Square, or a guided setup on Toast. In both cases, the restaurant grants read-only access to its menu and team data. ShiftTrained does not access payments, customer data, or sales.

Background

ShiftTrained was built and tested in working restaurants by a restaurant operator, and is used by restaurants in the United States and internationally.

"I change my menu in my POS all the time. That's just running a bar," said Tommy P., owner of Fat Tommy's Grill & Sports Bar. "Now I drop in a special, and the quiz my team takes already knows it. I'm not uploading anything again. The morning we connected it, my bartenders were quizzing each other on the new cocktails, and nobody told them to."

The integration is available to ShiftTrained customers, including those on the free trial, and no credit card is required to begin. Connecting a POS and building training carries no additional charge. Pricing is based on the number of staff a restaurant trains.

About ShiftTrained

ShiftTrained is an AI menu training platform for restaurants, created by a restaurant operator with more than thirty years in the industry. It converts a menu, uploaded or pulled from a restaurant's POS, into a custom training quiz intended to help front-of-house teams describe specials, identify allergens, and recommend pairings. ShiftTrained is based in Chicago. Additional information is available at shifttrained.com.

About the Founder

Terry Psaltakis has spent more than thirty years in the restaurant industry, in roles from dishwasher to operator, across more than twenty concepts in multiple markets. ShiftTrained was created to address a problem common across the industry: what a team knows about the menu is what reaches the table, and many restaurants lack a structured way to build that knowledge.

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