Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: June 26, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $4.8 Million Paving Project in Herkimer County Project to Resurface Nearly 12 Lane Miles of State Route 167 from the City of Little Falls to Dolgeville Village Line New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on a $4.8 million pavement rehabilitation project along State Route 167 from State Route 5 in the City of Little Falls, through the Town of Manheim, up to the Dolgeville village line, Herkimer County. In addition to pavement rehabilitation of nearly 12 lane miles along State Route 167, this project will clean drainage areas, replace pavement markings, guiderail, and signs as needed, enhancing safety, mobility, and reliability throughout the corridor. “This project highlights Governor Hochul’s unwavering investment to upgrade and modernize roadways in Upstate New York, enhancing safety and increasing reliability, along this corridor in the Mohawk Valley,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Rural connections like State Route 167 are crucial lifelines connecting communities, and businesses and this project will extend the pavement life for all who travel along this vital corridor.” State Route 167 serves as a connection between U.S. Route 20 in the Village of Richfield Springs to State Route 29 in the Village of Dolgeville. The project area of State Route 167 is traveled by approximately 3,500 vehicles daily, most of which are private vehicles. This corridor includes a popular rest stop with a scenic overlook that will also be repaved along with new guiderails and signage. Construction is expected to begin near the end of June, and the project is scheduled for completion by the end of November 2026. Assemblyman Robert Smullen said, “I’m pleased to see these state resources coming back to our local communities to fix our roads. Strong infrastructure like Route 167 is vital for commerce and connecting families and businesses. This pavement rehabilitation project will improve daily commutes and support economic growth in Herkimer County.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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