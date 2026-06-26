Columbus-area transmission specialist launches a new website to better reflect its diagnostic-first approach and serve drivers across two convenient locations.

A-Team Transmissions (NASDAQ:ATT)

Our shop has always been about honest answers and real relationships. This new website finally reflects that the moment someone finds us online.” — Sean Avner, Owner, A-Team Transmissions

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus Transmission Specialist A-Team Transmissions Launches New Website to Better Serve Central Ohio Drivers

COLUMBUS, OH - June 2026 - A-Team Transmissions has launched a new website to better represent its diagnostic-first, relationship-driven service. The transmission-specialty shop has two Columbus-area locations and has served Central Ohio drivers since 2008.

The previous site was underperforming when more drivers than ever turned to search before they called a shop. The updated platform directly closes that gap. Visitors now find clear information about the shop's free diagnostic process, transmission services, financing availability, and warranty-backed repairs. The A-Team staff communicates with customers using simple, everyday language.

The goal was straightforward: a website that earns the same trust the shop earns in person.

A-Team Transmissions has operated for more than 17 years under a simple premise to help drivers understand what is happening with their vehicle before recommending any repair. Owner Sean Avner brought that philosophy from the ground up, drawing on a second-generation background in the transmission business.

A Message From the Owner

"Our shop has always been about honest answers and real relationships. This new website finally reflects that moment when someone finds us online. We wanted drivers across Columbus to land on our page and immediately feel like they are dealing with a team that will be straight with them," said Sean Avner,

Owner of A-Team Transmissions.

About A-Team Transmissions

A-Team Transmissions is a transmission-specialty shop serving Columbus and Central Ohio since March 2008. Services include transmission repair and service, clutch repair, differential repair, engine diagnostics and repair, and software and module programming. Free diagnostics, financing options, and warranty-covered repairs are available at both locations. The North Columbus shop is located at 6200-C Huntley Road, Columbus, OH 43229. The East Columbus and Pickerington location is at 836 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147.

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