Staunton District Traffic Alert for June 29 – July 3, 2026

VDOT will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Thursday, July 2 until noon on Monday, July 6.

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.



PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 46 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.



INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 201, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations including the off-ramp at Exit 188A for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 189 to 191, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 197 to 199, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for environmental cleanup, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night.

Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight southbound right lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through July 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (South Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near I-81 exit 175 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Temporary bridge with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24/7 between Route 647 (Unexpected Road) and Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) for bridge replacement, through July 9.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





HIGHLAND COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





AUGUSTA COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 94, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 206 to 237, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the southbound offramp at Exit 217, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 236, northbound and southbound– Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 790 (Amber Road) and Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 15. Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 251, northbound and southbound – Slow roll traffic control for fiber line to be pulled across the interstate, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday (June 28). The slow roll will begin at mile marker 235 for northbound traffic and at mile marker 251 for southbound traffic.

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup operations through Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations, including the off-ramp at exit 247, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 247, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Robin Road and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 853 (Grace Chapel Road) and Route 713 (Brunk Lane/Meigs Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42/257 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 290 (Huffman Drive) and Killdeer Lane for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) for painting of bridge over North River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, June 29.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 17.

PAGE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Route 615 (Longs Road)for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, June 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for bridge work about a mile and a half east of Route 607 (Weaver Road), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.





SHENANDOAH COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights Monday through Wednesday.

Mile marker 267 to 266, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 1.



SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.





FREDERICK COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights Monday through Wednesday.

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

Mile marker 301 to 306, northbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights June 28 – July 30.



PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound closures near I-81 interchange for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26 through 7 a.m. on Monday, June 29.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) – Flagger traffic control at intersection with Route 631 (Fairfax Street) for traffic camera maintenance, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures, flagger traffic control as needed between Georgetowne Court and Route 719 (Warrior Drive) for rock and soil testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.



SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 625 (Germany Road/Hites Road), Route 628 (Middle Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road/Carters Lane), Route 631 (Marlboro Road), Route 638 (Vaucluse Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 738 (Ogden Lane), Route 758 (Belle View Lane), Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court), and Route 1195 (Bunchberry Ridge Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 24.





CLARKE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 635 (Moose Road) and Business Route 7/FR-Route 729 (West Main Street, Berryville/Trapp Hill Road), 6 a.m. to noon Sunday (June 28).

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 10.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between both ends of Berryville town limits for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through July 16.



SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road), Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), Route 649 (Feltner Road), and Route 679 (Pine Grove Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 24.





WARREN COUNTY



INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights Monday through Wednesday.

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.

Mile marker 11 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the off-ramps at Exit 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and Fauquier County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for soil borings between the Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 11.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 622 (Liberty Hall Road), Route 631 (William Vincent Road), Route 632 (Fetchett Road) and Route 634 (Smith Run Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through July 10.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.