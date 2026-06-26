Silver Law Firm Announces Winner of the 2026 Improving Criminal Justice Reform: Advocating for the Voiceless Scholarship

Olaoluwa "Roxy" Adeleke-Wales receives $2,500 in financial aid from the firm’s Oakland criminal defense lawyers.

Silver Law Group applauds Adeleke-Wales’ thoughtfulness and hopes that her $2,500 in winnings can help as she starts her next semester.” — Silver Law Firm

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oakland criminal defense lawyers with Silver Law Firm congratulate Olaoluwa "Roxy" Adeleke-Wales on winning the 2026 Improving Criminal Justice Reform: Advocating for the Voiceless Scholarship . This scholarship, valued at $2,500, lauds the achievements of a student who can conduct a critical assessment of the criminal defense system.Adeleke-Wales’ winning scholarship essay candidly addressed the dangers of government overreach as exhibited by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She notes that as the number of immigration detention centers in the nation has exponentially increased, new weaknesses in the laws dictating immigrants’ rights have come to light.Adeleke-Wales specifically says, “There is a very fine line between what is deemed constitutional or not when it comes to ICE detaining people. ICE agents can stop and detain people they suspect of illegally entering the United States, but that then raises a question.“What factors do these agents use in deciding whether someone has 'illegally' entered the country or not?” she continues. “Often based on ethnic features and language performance, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin.”Her essay provided a stark and timely look at an organization that, while originally founded with national safety in mind, has since made headlines due to its use of deadly violence against United States citizens. Adeleke-Wales notes that it’s ICE’s approach to immigrant detentions that’s inspired her to pursue a degree in law.Adeleke-Wales is currently a Sociology major at Prince George’s Community College. She intends to transfer to a four-year university this coming fall, where she hopes to pursue a dual major in Sociology and Government and Politics. Once she graduates, she plans to go to law school, get her Juris Doctorate, and one day work as an immigration lawyer.“I love America,” Adeleke-Wales says, “But I would be a less responsible citizen to go on with my day-to-day life without acknowledging that this country was built on the backs of people and was occupied by people who are now being forcefully removed. I have a civic and moral duty to make a change in a way that I know I can.”Silver Law Firm applauds Adeleke-Wales’ thoughtfulness and hopes that her $2,500 in winnings can help as she starts her next semester.About Silver Law FirmAnyone facing misdemeanor or felony charges deserves the opportunity to speak to an attorney who will put them first. Silver Law Firm understands how overwhelming criminal charges can be and strives to remind defendants that they have legal options.The firm’s Oakland criminal defense attorney, Elliot Silver, makes an effort to form a meaningful partnership with each of the firm’s clients. Silver drafts a strong defense for every client after personally answering their calls, texts, and emails.Anyone struggling to figure out how to address accusations of criminal misconduct in California can count on Silver to stand up for them. Defense consultations with Silver Law Firm come free of charge.

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