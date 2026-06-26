Maria Madalena Model: Building Her International Fashion Career with IMC Models

Maria Madalena Model during the official press photoshoot! Maria Madalena Model during the official beach photoshoot for her press release at Praia da Madalena. Maria Madalena Model posing during the official press photoshoot in Vila Nova de Gaia.

Maria Madalena Model expands her fashion career through The House of Fashion and IMC Models, preparing for the next step on the international fashion stage.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Madalena Model continues to strengthen her presence within the fashion industry after several years of continuous development through IMC Models Agency, building an impressive portfolio of runway experience, editorial productions, national media coverage, and collaborations with nationally and internationally recognized fashion brands.The 14-year-old model from Lisbon has steadily transformed her passion for fashion into a growing career through professional training, discipline, and consistent participation in major fashion events.Throughout her journey with IMC Models Agency, Maria Madalena has embraced every opportunity to develop her career, building a portfolio that reflects her continuous growth within the fashion industry. Through the agency's professional training, runway productions, editorial projects, and fashion events, she has walked for internationally renowned designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL, Portuguese fashion brand Nortada, collaborated with renowned Portuguese designer Micaela Oliveira, appeared in multiple editions of Nova Gente Magazine, participated in several editions of The House of Fashion , and earned the IMC Top Model Fitness 2024 title.THE HOUSE OF FASHION CONTINUES TO SHAPE HER CAREEROne of the defining milestones in Maria Madalena's development has been her participation in several editions of The House of Fashion, the international fashion platform created by IMC Models Agency under the leadership of CEO Daniel Esteves and Director Joana Silva to discover, develop, and promote emerging talent while connecting models with designers, brands, media, photographers, casting professionals, and fashion industry leaders.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, internationally renowned designers, fashion brands, celebrities, television coverage, and internationally recognized publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, The House of Fashion has established itself as one of Portugal's leading fashion showcases.Throughout different editions of the event, Maria Madalena model has walked for internationally acclaimed designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, the international Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL, Portuguese fashion brand Nortada, and most recently the collection presented by the emerging designers of Escola Profissional do Ave, continuously strengthening her runway experience and professional portfolio.Each participation has strengthened her confidence, versatility, and professionalism while preparing her for increasingly demanding opportunities within the national and international fashion industry. Through The House of Fashion, Maria Madalena has gained valuable experience working alongside designers, brands, media representatives, photographers, and fashion professionals, continuing to build the strong foundations of a long-term career.YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT THROUGH IMC MODELS ACADEMYMaria Madalena Model began her fashion journey through IMC Models Academy, where she developed the technical, creative, and communication skills required to build a professional career within the fashion industry.Since joining the academy, she has participated in numerous runway shows, editorial productions, professional photoshoots, internal competitions, and fashion productions, steadily expanding her experience across runway, photography, commercial modeling, and editorial work.One of the highlights of her development was an editorial photoshoot with renowned Portuguese designer Micaela Oliveira, allowing her to further develop her experience in front of the camera while expanding her professional portfolio.Her dedication and continuous development were further recognized when she received the IMC Top Model Fitness 2024 title, one of the distinctions awarded by IMC Models Agency to celebrate models who consistently demonstrate discipline, professionalism, perseverance, and a strong commitment to personal development. The recognition highlights Maria Madalena's physical preparation and the determination that have become defining characteristics of her journey within the agency.GROWING RECOGNITION THROUGH NATIONAL MEDIAAlongside her runway achievements, Maria Madalena Model has also been featured in multiple editions of Nova Gente, Portugal's best-selling magazine, through coverage of fashion shows, professional productions, runway presentations, and her participation in The House of Fashion.Being repeatedly featured in one of Portugal's leading lifestyle publications reflects the growing recognition of her work and highlights the consistent visibility she has gained throughout her journey in the fashion industry. These appearances have strengthened her media presence, expanded her public profile, and reinforced her growing reputation as one of the promising young models developing through IMC Models Agency.MORE THAN FASHIONBeyond modeling, Maria Madalena is known for her creativity, discipline, and commitment to personal development.A Merit Roll student, she successfully balances her academic achievements with an active lifestyle and a wide range of artistic interests.Since the age of eight, she has practiced contemporary dance, an experience that has strengthened her body awareness, movement, posture, confidence, and stage presence—qualities that naturally complement her work as a fashion model.Outside fashion, Maria Madalena enjoys going to the gym, studying English and Spanish, and has a particular interest in mathematics. Passionate about performing arts, she has participated in several school theatre productions, while music and live concerts remain among her favourite hobbies.Her ability to balance education, dance, theatre, languages, sport, and fashion reflects a determined and well-rounded personality, allowing her to continue developing both personally and professionally while preparing for future opportunities within the fashion industry.LOOKING AHEADAt just 14 years old, Maria Madalena has already gathered a diverse range of experiences across runway, photography, media coverage, and fashion events. From walking for names such as Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, BY VEL, Nortada, and collections by emerging designers, to working on a photographic production with Micaela Oliveira and being featured in Nova Gente, each step has contributed to shaping a more confident, versatile, and prepared young model.With the support of IMC Models Agency and the professional direction of CEO Daniel Esteves and Director Joana Silva, Maria Madalena is now focused on turning this experience into future opportunities. As she looks ahead, she feels ready to take the next step towards the international fashion stage, carrying with her the discipline, training, and maturity developed throughout her journey.While continuing to refine her skills and embrace new challenges, Maria Madalena remains committed to building a long-term career based on professionalism, continuous learning, and meaningful industry experience—qualities that position her as one of the promising young talents to watch in the years ahead.ABOUT IMC MODELSLed by CEO Daniel Esteves and Director Joana Silva, IMC Models Agency is a talent and modeling agency dedicated to discovering, training, and developing new talent in fashion, advertising, media, and entertainment. Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency creates real opportunities for children, teenagers, and adults by connecting emerging models with designers, fashion brands, media, photographers, casting professionals, and industry professionals on both national and international levels.Bringing together more than 200 national and international models, over 1,000 guests, internationally renowned designers, fashion brands, celebrities, television coverage, and publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and L'Officiel, The House of Fashion has become one of Portugal's leading fashion platforms, helping launch promising careers while promoting Portuguese and international designers, brands, and emerging talent beyond borders.

Maria Madalena Model | Official Press Photoshoot | IMC Models

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