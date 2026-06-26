Innovative Vitality Encourages Patients to Look Beyond Standard Cholesterol Tests with Advanced Heart Disease Screening

Chicago longevity medicine clinic highlights three cardiovascular tests that can uncover hidden heart disease risk missed by routine blood work.

Our goal is to identify hidden risk years before someone experiences a heart attack or stroke. Prevention is most effective when we have the complete picture.” — Rahul Khare, MD

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, yet many heart attacks occur in people whose routine cholesterol tests appear "normal." According to the physicians at Innovative Vitality , standard lipid panels often fail to identify patients at increased cardiovascular risk, which is why the clinic incorporates advanced cardiac screening into its preventive care and longevity medicine programs.While annual physicals typically include measurements of total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides, Innovative Vitality believes these traditional tests only tell part of the story. The clinic routinely evaluates Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], Apolipoprotein B (ApoB), and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) scoring to provide patients with a more comprehensive assessment of their cardiovascular health and future heart disease risk."Many patients are told their cholesterol is 'fine,' but that doesn't always mean their cardiovascular risk is low," said Dr. Rahul Khare , founder and CEO of Innovative Vitality. "Our goal is to identify hidden risk years before someone experiences a heart attack or stroke. Prevention is most effective when we have the complete picture."Looking Beyond Traditional Cholesterol TestingOne of the most overlooked cardiovascular risk factors is Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a)—a genetically inherited form of LDL cholesterol associated with plaque buildup, inflammation, and blood clot formation. Unlike traditional cholesterol levels, Lp(a) is largely determined by genetics and is minimally affected by diet or exercise.At Innovative Vitality, an elevated Lp(a) prompts a more aggressive prevention strategy focused on optimizing cholesterol particle numbers, blood pressure, metabolic health, nutrition, and lifestyle interventions to reduce overall cardiovascular risk.The clinic also measures Apolipoprotein B (ApoB), which counts the number of cholesterol-containing particles circulating in the bloodstream. Research has shown that ApoB can be a more accurate predictor of heart disease than LDL cholesterol alone because it reflects the number of particles capable of entering artery walls and contributing to plaque formation."Two people can have the same LDL cholesterol level but very different cardiovascular risk," said Dr. Khare. "ApoB helps us identify patients whose standard cholesterol numbers may appear normal but who still have a high number of artery-damaging particles."A Direct Look Inside the ArteriesWhile blood tests estimate future risk, Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) scoring provides physicians with a direct look at existing plaque buildup. The quick, low-radiation CT scan detects calcium deposits within the coronary arteries, allowing clinicians to determine whether cardiovascular disease has already begun—even before symptoms develop.A CAC score of zero suggests little to no detectable plaque, while higher scores indicate increasing amounts of coronary artery disease and may warrant more aggressive prevention strategies.A Personalized Approach to Preventive CardiologyRather than relying solely on traditional screening, Innovative Vitality combines advanced cardiovascular biomarkers with individualized treatment plans designed to improve long-term health outcomes.In addition to Lp(a), ApoB, and CAC scoring, patients receive comprehensive evaluations that may include ApoA-1, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), fasting insulin, advanced lipid testing, metabolic assessments, body composition analysis, and other longevity-focused biomarkers.These findings help physicians develop personalized plans that may include nutrition counseling, exercise recommendations, weight management, blood pressure optimization, metabolic health interventions, and evidence-based therapies tailored to each patient's individual risk profile."Our mission isn't simply to help people live longer," Dr. Khare added. "It's to help them stay healthier for longer by identifying risk early and creating a personalized prevention strategy before disease develops."Patients interested in advanced cardiovascular screening, longevity medicine, or preventive primary care can learn more or schedule a consultation with Innovative Vitality.About Innovative VitalityInnovative Vitality is a Chicago-based longevity and preventive medicine practice dedicated to helping patients optimize their healthspan through personalized, evidence-based care. The practice combines advanced laboratory testing, metabolic health assessments, medical weight management, hormone optimization, nutrition, and preventive cardiology to identify disease risk early and help patients live longer, healthier lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.