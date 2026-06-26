Stonebriar Property Inspections Celebrates 19 Years of Trusted Home Inspection Services in Dallas/Fort Worth

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With Over 10,000 Inspections and a 99% Satisfaction Rating, Keith Boggs Continues to Set the Standard for Home Inspections in the DFW Metroplex

When I started SPI 19 years ago, my goal was simple: give every client the knowledge they need to make a confident home buying decision.” — Keith Boggs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonebriar Property Inspections , a leading home inspection company serving the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, is proud to celebrate 19 years of helping homebuyers, sellers, and investors make informed real estate decisions. Founded in 2007 by Keith Boggs, the company has grown from a single-inspector operation into one of the most trusted names in property inspections across the greater DFW area, with offices in Dallas and Frisco, Texas.A Track Record Built on Experience and TrustWith more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry, Boggs brings a depth of knowledge that sets Stonebriar apart. The company has completed over 10,000 inspections and maintains a 99% client satisfaction rating—a testament to the thoroughness, accuracy, and professionalism that homebuyers and real estate professionals have come to expect.Stonebriar’s inspections go well beyond the standards set by the Texas Real Estate Commission. Each inspection covers more than 600 components of a property, with high-resolution digital images documenting every finding. From foundation and roofing to electrical systems, plumbing, HVAC, and major appliances, every element is examined for structural soundness and proper function.“When I started Stonebriar Property Inspections 19 years ago, my goal was simple: give every client the knowledge they need to make a confident home buying decision,” said Keith Boggs, Licensed Home Inspector and founder of Stonebriar Property Inspections. “We’ve always believed that an educated client is a prepared client, and there’s no reason to be scared as long as you’re prepared. That philosophy has guided us through more than 10,000 inspections, and it still drives everything we do today.”Comprehensive Services for Every Property NeedStonebriar Property Inspections offers a full suite of services tailored to buyers, sellers, homeowners, and investors across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In addition to standard home inspections, the company provides specialized services including safety evaluations, energy assessments, and warranty inspections for newly constructed homes.The company also leverages advanced technology to deliver superior results. Stonebriar uses FLIR thermal imaging cameras to confirm or investigate inspection findings, and offers additional services such as termite and wood-destroying insect reports, Level One thermal imaging, Zip Level foundation elevation measurements, pool inspections, and sewer scope inspections—one of the most valuable add-on services a buyer can choose.“A sewer scope inspection is one of the smartest investments a homebuyer can make,” said Boggs. “Sewer line problems are among the most expensive issues a buyer can inherit, and this service gives you clear, documented insight before you close—not after you move in.”Serving the Dallas/Fort Worth CommunityAs the DFW metroplex continues to be one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the nation, Stonebriar Property Inspections remains committed to helping clients navigate the process with confidence. Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer concerned about affordability and property condition, or a seasoned investor evaluating a portfolio addition, Stonebriar’s thorough assessments identify potential issues early—saving clients from costly surprises down the road.Stonebriar Property Inspections serves clients from three convenient locations across the metroplex, ensuring prompt scheduling and service throughout the greater Dallas and Fort Worth areas.About Stonebriar Property InspectionsFounded in 2007, Stonebriar Property Inspections provides comprehensive home inspection services throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Led by Keith Boggs, a licensed home inspector (TREC License #9867) with more than 25 years in the construction industry, the company has performed over 10,000 inspections with a 99% client satisfaction rating. Stonebriar serves buyers, sellers, homeowners, and investors from offices in Dallas and Frisco, Texas. For more information, visit www.stonebriarpropertyinspections.com

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