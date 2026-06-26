Stay Texas Hospitality Group Pairs Guests With Local Concierge-Built Hill Country Itineraries

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As spring and summer travel peaks, the Fredericksburg company's local concierge team turns rental bookings into planned winery, dining, and outdoor itineraries.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Texas Hill Country enters its busiest travel stretch of the year, the question for many visitors is no longer where to stay but how to spend their days once they arrive. With dozens of wineries along the 290 corridor, a crowded calendar of seasonal events, and outdoor options spread across more than 20 towns, planning a trip can overwhelm first-time and returning guests alike. Stay Texas Hospitality Group is addressing that gap with a local concierge team that builds personalized winery, dining, and outdoor itineraries for guests booking across its Hill Country portfolio.The concierge service operates from the company's office at 1303 East Main Street in Fredericksburg, staffed by team members who live in the region and update their recommendations as wineries release new vintages, restaurants change menus, and seasonal activities open. Guests receive curated local guides inside each home, plus direct access to concierge staff who can reserve tasting appointments, suggest dining for groups of varying sizes, and map out outdoor days around tubing rivers, hiking at nearby state parks, and scenic drives through wildflower country.That on-the-ground knowledge is what separates a local team from remote or technology-only managers. A guest planning a weekend in May might want a winery route that avoids the busiest tasting rooms on a Saturday, a dinner reservation that holds a table for ten, and a backup plan for an afternoon thunderstorm. Stay Texas Hospitality Group structures its recommendations around those practical realities rather than generic lists, drawing on relationships built across more than a decade of operating in the same communities."Our guests are not just renting a house, they are planning days they will remember," said Matt Durrette, Co-Founder and CEO of Stay Texas Hospitality Group in Fredericksburg, TX . "When the people answering the phone actually live here, the advice is current, specific, and genuinely useful."The approach reflects a broader shift in how travelers choose vacation rentals. Increasingly, guests evaluate a stay by the quality of the experience surrounding it, not the property alone. By pairing handpicked homes across Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Marble Falls, Kerrville, Dripping Springs, and other destinations with concierge planning, Stay Texas Hospitality Group aims to make the full trip feel coordinated from booking through checkout. The service is available to every guest and scales from couples on a quiet getaway to multi-family groups coordinating a reunion.For the spring and summer season, the concierge team is fielding more requests tied to wine touring, river recreation, and group dining, the three categories that draw the heaviest demand as temperatures climb. Guests are encouraged to share their interests at the time of booking so the team can prepare suggestions before arrival.Stay Texas Hospitality Group is a locally owned luxury vacation rental and property management company headquartered in Fredericksburg, TX. Founded in 2013 by Matt and Jenna Durrette, the company manages a curated portfolio of vacation homes across more than 20 Texas Hill Country destinations and provides guests with 24/7 concierge support, hotel-grade housekeeping, and thoughtfully curated local recommendations. Learn more at staytexas.com###Media ContactStay Texas Hospitality GroupAddress: 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Phone: (830) 999-2694Website: https://staytexas.com/

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