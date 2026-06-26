Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

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800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Celebrates Anniversary of Marriage Equality Decision in Obergefell v. Hodges

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the 11th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court of the United States decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, Attorney General Jay Jones recognized the significance of this moment, the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, the perseverance and persistence of advocates, and the dedication of the legal team that fought to bring this right to reality. Attorney General Jones issued the following statement:

“On this day 11 years ago, after decades of courageous and tireless advocacy, the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges declared once and for all what should have been the law of the land long ago – that marriage equality is a fundamental right no matter who you are or who you love.

This decision came just one year after my predecessor, Attorney General Mark Herring, made the historic announcement that he would not defend the unconstitutional Virginia Marriage Amendment, which defined marriage as solely between one man and one woman. His action and steadfast commitment to fighting for Virginians’ rights was vital to the legalization of same-sex marriage our Commonwealth. The Obergefell decision then solidified that right for the rest of the nation.

This is a day to celebrate the immense progress that Virginia has made, and it is also a day to recommit ourselves to the important work ahead to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community as we collectively strive for a fairer and more equal Commonwealth. This November, Virginians will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in this fight as they consider a constitutional amendment that will permanently enshrine the right to marriage equality in our constitution and finally eradicate the hateful and bigoted language embedded in our constitution today.

“I am confident that Virginians will do the right thing and vote “yes” on the ballot referendum. And as Attorney General, I will continue to fight for the LGBTQ+ community and aggressively defend against any efforts to erode or attack Virginians’ right to marriage equality.”

Published on: June 26, 2026