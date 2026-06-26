Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary in Seminole County
Seminole County is proud to unveil the new Seminole 250 Event Guide, a resource for patriotic celebrations, local history, and community events as our nation marks America’s 250th anniversary. Pick up a free copy at locations across Seminole County or explore it online.
The guide offers a look back at local history through a timeline of Seminole County and its cities, highlighting when each community was established and incorporated. It also features America 250 events happening throughout the County, including library programs, historical presentations, ceremonies, and other community activities.
Looking for Fourth of July festivities? The event guide includes parades, fireworks, and special events such as the Sanford Jazz Ensemble's America 250 Tribute and the Geneva Independence Day Parade.
After exploring the guide, put your knowledge to the test with the Seminole 250 Quiz. Participants who complete the quiz will be entered into a drawing to win a commemorative Seminole County America 250 Challenge Coin.
The Seminole 250 initiative is a collaborative effort involving Seminole County, the cities of Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Lake Mary, Longwood, Oviedo, Sanford, and Winter Springs, Seminole County Public Schools, Seminole State College of Florida, Orlando Sanford International Airport, the Seminole Cultural Arts Council, and numerous community and cultural organizations throughout the County.
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