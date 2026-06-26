Seminole County Partners to Expand Homeownership Opportunities

↑ Back to Top System.Collections.Generic.Dictionary`2[System.String,System.String][Model.DefaultLanguage] ▾ /images/default-source/inner-banner/featuredstories.jpg?sfvrsn=9d0f1519_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---community-services.jpg?sfvrsn=7247dd23_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---news.jpg?sfvrsn=ea8993e5_7 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---es.jpg?sfvrsn=eb340fe0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---hr.jpg?sfvrsn=d7719de3_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---county-attorney.jpg?sfvrsn=fda0c484_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---museum.jpg?sfvrsn=b1aee3ff_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/office-of-strategic-initiatives.jpg?sfvrsn=e5419661_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---cmo.jpg?sfvrsn=68a7c6f8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/contactus-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=c27f5cae_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/video-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=bef591cf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---communications.jpg?sfvrsn=e4f89971_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---bcc.jpg?sfvrsn=95f36ca0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/404-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=516a5cae_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---econdev.jpg?sfvrsn=72c8818_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fleet-facilities.jpg?sfvrsn=1aefd973_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---em.jpg?sfvrsn=eee0b30f_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---ds.jpg?sfvrsn=dd9673cc_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---parks.jpg?sfvrsn=aa1927f4_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/guide-tocounty-services.jpg?sfvrsn=cc966812_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/people-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=f29fbd21_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---events.jpg?sfvrsn=b1f72414_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---office-of-organizational-performance-strategy---sample-1.jpg?sfvrsn=3132f835_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---util.jpg?sfvrsn=b2c77697_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fd.jpg?sfvrsn=9ddf3754_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---library.jpg?sfvrsn=1abff1ee_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/newsletter-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a2fb160b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---it.jpg?sfvrsn=f670d062_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---pw.jpg?sfvrsn=5c28e121_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/document-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=e7a4cde5_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/all-forms-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=2c1ddef1_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/searchresults-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a0c7336b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---budget.jpg?sfvrsn=f2e31fcf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/location-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=698e6fce_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---rm.jpg?sfvrsn=5ce78885_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/phonedirectory-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=7adf09d8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 Seminole County Partners to Expand Homeownership Opportunities A new affordable housing community is taking shape in Seminole County as construction moves forward at Legacy Square in Sanford. Seminole County recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka and Wharton-Smith Construction Group for a Wall Raising Ceremony, celebrating the next phase of development. Seminole County Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Amy Lockhart joined community leaders, future homeowners, and project partners to mark the milestone. "Today is about a lot more than raising walls," said Vice Chair Lockhart. "It is about raising opportunities, creating stability for families, and demonstrating what can happen when government, nonprofits, and the business community come together with a shared vision." Once complete, Legacy Square will include 19 single-family homes designed to create affordable homeownership opportunities for local families. Ten of those homes are being made possible through a $1.4 million investment from Seminole County. Published: June 26, 2026 This website uses cookies to enhance user experience. Accept

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