Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Major Iowa Supreme Court Victory Defending Ban on Pornography in Prisons

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today her office has secured a win for Iowans with the Iowa Supreme Court’s 7-0 decision in Gregory v. State of Iowa.

In 2018, the Iowa legislature passed a law that said no money can be used to distribute pornography to Iowa prisoners. This law empowers prison officials to proactively protect staff and inmates from sexual harassment and prevent violence caused by the trading of contraband. A group of prisoners sued the state, claiming the Iowa Constitution gave them rights to prison pornography.

The case languished in the courts until after Attorney General Bird was elected. Her office took up the case and won it at trial. It has since moved through the appeal process to the Iowa Supreme Court, culminating in today’s decision.

“Pornography doesn’t belong in prison, and certainly not on the Iowa taxpayers’ dime,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “If pornography is considered contraband for our troops during boot camp it absolutely should not be provided at the taxpayers’ expense to those who are in prison. That’s just common sense, and I’m grateful for the Iowa Supreme Court’s unanimous decision affirming that.”

Read the full decision here.

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Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov