How TTI Is Helping Keep Houston Moving During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

As Houston welcomes visitors from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) Houston office supports transportation agencies across the region with real-time traffic monitoring, adaptive traffic management and transportation data collection. Working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Houston District and Houston TranStar, TTI is helping transportation managers monitor conditions, share information with travelers and evaluate how the transportation network performs during one of the largest events in Houston’s history.

From advanced traffic management technologies to data-driven operational tools, TTI’s efforts are helping transportation partners make informed decisions and respond to changing conditions throughout the tournament.

TTI Develops Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard

To support transportation operations during the World Cup, TTI developed and deployed a web-based route monitoring dashboard in coordination with Houston TranStar. The dashboard provides transportation managers and the public with real-time information on travel times, traffic volumes, speeds and roadway conditions along critical routes serving World Cup venues. This situational awareness supports proactive operational decisions, helps identify emerging congestion and provides valuable information during incident response.

The dashboard is being used within Houston’s FIFA command center, where transportation partners can monitor conditions and coordinate responses as needed throughout tournament activities.

Following the conclusion of the Houston-area FIFA World Cup events, the dashboard will continue to support transportation operations for other events at NRG Park, including the RodeoHouston and Houston Texans games. The dashboard is also available to the public, allowing residents and visitors to check current conditions on key routes before and during travel. It can be accessed at https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/fifa2026/.

Supporting Adaptive Traffic Signal Operations

Managing traffic during a global event requires flexibility. To help accommodate changing travel patterns and event-related demand, TTI supported the deployment of an adaptive traffic signal control system along the I-610 West Loop, one of the most critical corridors connecting fans and staff to World Cup venues.

Unlike traditional traffic signals that operate on fixed timing plans, adaptive systems dynamically adjust signal timing based on current traffic conditions. As traffic conditions change throughout the day, the system responds in real time, helping improve traffic flow and reduce delays during periods of increased activity.

Extending Traveler Information Through Navigation Apps

Providing accurate and timely information to travelers is an important part of managing transportation during major events. To help reach visitors and residents where they already receive navigation information, TTI facilitated the integration of Houston TranStar event data into Waze and Google Maps.

Through this integration, road closures, incidents and traffic management actions can be reflected directly within navigation applications used by travelers throughout the region. By making transportation information available through familiar tools, transportation agencies can help travelers make informed route choices and reduce unexpected delays.

Collecting Data to Evaluate Transportation Performance

In addition to supporting day-to-day operations, TTI is helping transportation partners document how the Houston Transportation network performs during the World Cup. TTI collects traffic volumes, travel times and speed data using a combination of TxDOT radar units and TTI tube counters. Additional radar units were installed near NRG Park along the I-610 South Loop, creating mainlane traffic coverage in an area where continuous monitoring had not been available. Tube counters were also deployed on adjacent frontage roads, allowing the team to develop a more complete screen-line count of traffic moving through the corridor.

The data collected during the tournament will help transportation partners understand how World Cup travel patterns compare with other major Houston events, such as RodeoHouston and Houston Texans games, and evaluate the performance of the adaptive traffic signal system.

Through its work with TxDOT Houston District and Houston TranStar, TTI is helping transportation partners monitor current conditions, share information with travelers and document how the transportation network performs during this high-profile special event.

Together, these tools and partnerships provide transportation managers with a clearer picture of how the region’s transportation system operates in real time, helping them respond to changing conditions and support safe, efficient travel throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.