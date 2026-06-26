Maine Data Center Advisory Council Public Meeting - Energy Focus

Date: Jul 9, 2026 | 9:30am - 12pm In-Person Meeting Location: This is a public meeting of the Maine Data Center Advisory Council and will be focused on energy impacts associated with large-scale data center development. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, please register using the link provided. An agenda will be posted on this page prior to the meeting. Contact name: Tagwongo Obomsawin Contact email: tagwongo.obomsawin@maine.gov Virtual Meeting Link: Registration link

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