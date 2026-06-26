MULTI-PLATINUM STAR OMARION RETURNS WITH O2-PART 1 A NEW CHAPTER ROOTED IN WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - O2-PART 1 OUT NOW!

Omarion O2 Cover Art

O2-PART 1 OUT NOW VIA CREATE MUSIC GROUP/ CREATIVE MUSIC GROUP/IMMACULATE FREQUENCY RECORDS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Los Angeles, CA — June 26, 2026) Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum R&B artist Omarion releases his long-awaited new album, O2-Part 1, today via Create Music Group/Immaculate Frequency Records. The project arrives as one of the most anticipated R&B releases of 2026 and marks a defining moment from one of the genre's most enduring performers.When Omarion released his debut solo album O in 2005, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and announced him as a singular force in R&B. Two decades later, O2 picks up that thread. Conceived as a "Sonic Book Two," the album honors the sound and spirit that launched his solo legacy while reflecting the growth, depth, and lived experience of the man he has become. It is not a revisit. It is a continuation.O2 finds Omarion at his most vulnerable and reflective, exploring themes of sacrifice, healing, and what it truly takes to sustain love through its most difficult seasons. That sense of intention runs deeper than the music. In recent years, Omarion has been equally committed to his growth as a man, embracing a holistic approach to wellness that spans mental, physical, and spiritual practice. He explored that journey in depth in his 2022 book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy (Amistad/HarperCollins), a deeply personal guide to wholeness, grace, and intentional living that resonated well beyond his fanbase. Through his ongoing Unbothered Mondays series, he has continued that conversation, building a community around the principles of balance and self-mastery. Those same values are woven into every corner of O2, making the album as much about inner work as it is about love.The project was previewed through three singles that speak to its range. "For War," an emotionally charged ballad about fighting for a relationship worth saving, set the tone and announced the new era in striking fashion. "Fantasy" followed with the kind of infectious energy that reminded everyone why he still owns a room. Most recently, "The One" arrived with an official music video, built around a sample of Snoop Dogg's 2002 classic "Beautiful" featuring Pharrell Williams and Charlie Wilson, and has already climbed from #63 to #38 on Urban radio with no signs of slowing down.The production across O2 is equally dynamic. Featuring production and songwriting from Grammy Award-winning duo Blaq Tuxedo and G-Elz, the project is anchored by lush, soulful R&B that will feel familiar to fans of the original O, while rising producer Ethos brings a fresh perspective, signaling where Omarion is headed. "I Can Do It," featuring South Africa's own Major League DJz, stretches the sound into Afrobeats and Amapiano territory, underscoring just how global this vision has become. Part 2 of the project is expected this fall.On the live front, Omarion kicks things off close to home with an intimate show at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in Los Angeles on Monday, June 29, giving fans an up-close look at the new music in one of the most storied rooms in the world. He is also set to perform on the BET Awards 2026 pre-show, where he will take the stage as the solo performer delivering a mix of classic hits and new music from O2. The live momentum continues as B2K faces off against Pretty Ricky in what is sure to be one of the most talked-about Verzuz battles of the year. From there, Omarion heads to Japan for a solo run of dates in August, followed by a solo domestic tour in the fall. In December, he joins his B2K bandmates for an international tour, with the first date taking place on December 13 at The O2 Arena in London.In addition to the album, Omarion continues to make moves on screen. He stars in and executive produces Wild Rose, the ALLBLK original action series that was the network's #1 show of 2026 to date, now renewed for a second season. The series has introduced him to a whole new audience and added yet another dimension to an already expansive career.O2-PART 1 TRACKLISTING2005Fantasy.ReasonsI Could Do It (featuring Major League)Work of ArtMoodThe OneFOLLOW OMARIONINSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TIKTOK | X###

The One

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