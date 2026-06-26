New Book Challenges 150 Years of Conventional Wisdom About Colorado Statehood

Becoming Colorado: The Colorful, Contentious Tale of Statehood—A Sesquicentennial History Author and Historian Maxwell Rotbart Also by Maxwell Rotbart, "All You Can Eat Business Wisdom: Second Helpings"

Historian Maxwell Rotbart reveals that Colorado's admission to the Union was far more than a ceremonial centennial celebration.

A thoughtful and engaging exploration of Colorado's statehood journey.” — Dr. Tom Noel, former Colorado State Historian

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado's journey to becoming the nation's 38th state has traditionally been told as a story of frontier growth, mining prosperity, and Manifest Destiny. But according to historian Maxwell Rotbart, the real story is considerably more dramatic—and far more consequential.In his newly published book, Becoming Colorado : The Colorful, Contentious Tale of Statehood—A Sesquicentennial History, Rotbart argues that Colorado's admission to the Union in 1876 was driven less by economics than by partisan politics, presidential ambitions, and constitutional maneuvering.Published in conjunction with Colorado's sesquicentennial, the book presents new research showing that Colorado's three electoral votes may have been pivotal in determining the winner of the fiercely contested presidential election of 1876, one of the closest and most controversial elections in American history."Colorado's admission wasn't inevitable," Rotbart says. "It was delayed repeatedly, opposed by influential political leaders, and ultimately became intertwined with the struggle for control of the White House."Drawing on presidential archives, congressional records, and territorial newspapers, Rotbart reconstructs the political drama surrounding Colorado's admission. He demonstrates how national Republicans and Democrats viewed Colorado not merely as another western territory but as a strategic prize whose statehood could alter the balance of political power in Washington.The book also chronicles the extraordinary effort by congressional Democrats after the 1876 election to invalidate Colorado's statehood altogether—an episode largely forgotten by historians despite its potentially enormous constitutional consequences.Originally written as Rotbart's master's thesis in history at the University of Nebraska, the work was completed under the direction of historian Dr. William Stoutamire. The published edition makes the research accessible to both general readers and students of American political history.Former Colorado State Historian Dr. Tom Noel praises the book as "a thoughtful and engaging exploration of Colorado's statehood journey," adding that it builds upon decades of scholarship while placing Colorado's admission into the broader context of Reconstruction politics and western expansion.Former Wall Street Journal political features editor Ronald G. Shafer calls the book "a fascinating light on the western territory's rocky road to the USA," writing that Rotbart "has mined the history with a sharp pickaxe and delivers a Rocky Mountain high."Although centered on events 150 years ago, Becoming Colorado also examines the continuing relevance of statehood politics. Rotbart draws thoughtful parallels between Colorado's admission and contemporary debates over whether Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia should become states, illustrating how questions of representation, partisanship, and constitutional authority remain as contentious today as they were in 1876.The book is available from Amazon and other online booksellers.ABOUT MAXWELL ROTBART:Maxwell Rotbart is a historian, educator, and podcaster whose work explores American political history, presidential elections, and the development of the American West. He earned his Master of Arts in History from the University of Nebraska, where his graduate research focused on Colorado's statehood and the presidential election of 1876. He is co-host of the long-running business podcast Monday Morning Radio and previously co-authored All You Can Eat Business Wisdom and All You Can Eat Business Wisdom: Second Helpings . Becoming Colorado is his first full-length work of historical scholarship.

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