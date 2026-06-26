Attorney General James Shuts Down Predatory Herkimer County Vape Shop

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. James McDonald today secured a settlement shutting down Liberty Smokeland, an unlawful and unlicensed vape shop in Ilion, Herkimer County. Last year, Attorney General James and DOH sued Liberty Smokeland, G Smoke 360 Corp. (G Smoke), and owners Ali Al Shugaa and Galal Kaid for repeatedly violating state laws by selling flavored e-cigarettes, including to minors, and operating an unlicensed vape shop. In March, Attorney General James obtained a default judgment against G Smoke and Kaid, requiring them to cease all operations at their store and prohibiting them from selling, marketing, or distributing vape products in New York. Today, Attorney General James and Commissioner McDonald reached a settlement with the remaining defendants that requires Liberty Smokeland to close its Herkimer County store and permanently bans Al Shugaa from selling, marketing, distributing, or otherwise participating in the sale of any vape or tobacco products in New York.

“Liberty Smokeland repeatedly broke the law, sold dangerous products to minors, and blatantly ignored repeated efforts toward accountability,” said Attorney General James. “Today’s settlement ensures that these defendants can never again profit from putting addictive products in the hands of children. My office will continue to crack down on illegal vape sellers and protect young New Yorkers from this growing public health threat.”

“We are proud to work with partners like Attorney General James to hold those accountable who violate the laws made to protect the health of our children,” said Commissioner McDonald. “E-cigarettes and vapor products have alarming consequences for adolescents including addiction and damage to their developing brain and lungs. This settlement is a direct result of New York state’s dedication to decreasing vaping and should serve as a clear sign to others that this illegal behavior will not be tolerated.”

In January 2025, Attorney General James and DOH sued Liberty Smokeland and G Smoke after a DOH investigation found that they had repeatedly engaged in illegal activities at a retail location in Ilion, Herkimer County, including the sale of illegal flavored vapes, failure to verify the ages of customers, and several additional violations of New York Public Health Law. In several instances, the store sold flavored vapes to minors without requesting any proof of age. In one case, the store sold a strawberry mango-flavored vape to a minor even after the minor indicated they did not have an ID. Inspections also revealed that flavored vapor products, including more than 5,700 packages, were openly displayed for sale on counters and in self-service bins in blatant violation of public health laws.

Despite repeated enforcement actions and a $285,700 penalty issued by DOH in January 2024, G Smoke and Liberty Smokeland continued to operate illegally and violate state law. When DOH investigators returned in May and August of 2024, they found that the store had remained a hub for the illegal sale of flavored vapes commonly marketed to and used by young people. It is illegal to sell flavored vapor products containing nicotine at retail stores in New York, and it is illegal to sell any vapor products to individuals under the age of 21. The store sold vapor products without a valid license, another violation of New York law.

The widespread availability of e-cigarettes and vapor products poses significant public health challenges, with particularly alarming consequences for youth. According to DOH and data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), youth and young adults are the primary users of e-cigarettes, and e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product by high school students in New York state. Data from the 2024 New York Youth Tobacco Survey showed that 13.1 percent of high school youth use e-cigarettes. Flavorings in tobacco products make them even more appealing to youth. According to the CDC, youth use of tobacco products in any form is unsafe.

The settlement and the earlier default judgment ensure that G Smoke, Liberty Smokeland, and their owners will no longer be able to skirt state law and sell vape products to minors. Attorney General James is requiring the defendants to cease all operations at the Herkimer County store within 20 days and immediately begin the formal process of permanently closing the location. The settlement also bans Al Shugaa from applying for or obtaining a license to sell tobacco or vape products in New York or owning any business engaged in the sale, distribution, or marketing of tobacco or vape products. If Liberty Smokeland or Al Shugaa fail to comply with any terms of the settlement agreement, they will have to pay an additional fine of over $100,000 and could be subject to further legal action.

Attorney General James has been a leader in tackling the ongoing youth nicotine epidemic. In April 2026, Attorney General James led a bipartisan effort of 24 other attorneys general to curb the sales of illegal vaping products. In October 2025, Attorney General James shut down and permanently barred the owners of an Otsego County Vape shop from selling vape products in New York for illegally selling to minors. In February 2025, Attorney General James sued the nation’s largest vape distributor for fueling the youth vaping epidemic by intentionally marketing to minors. In April 2023, Attorney General James secured $462 million from Juul Manufacturers for its role in the youth vaping epidemic.

Attorney General James thanks Commissioner McDonald and DOH for their collaboration and partnership.

This matter was handled for OAG by Assistant Attorneys General Joy Mele and Jennifer Simcovitch, along with Assistant Attorney General Ivan Navedo and Attorney General Fellow Charissa Kim, with assistance from paralegals Ketty Dautruche and Karen Swett, under the supervision of Health Care Deputy Bureau Chief Leslieann Cachola and Bureau Chief Darsana Srinivasan. The Health Care Bureau is part of the Division of Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.