Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing Reaches 300 Five-Star Reviews After 8 Years in San Diego

IDA-certified technicians, 300+ five-star reviews, and full water independence make Fresh Layer the go-to mobile detailer in San Diego County.

San Diego shouldn't need a driveway to get a professional detail. We built Fresh Layer around apartment and condo residents we bring everything to you.” — Alex Bratkov

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing, a fully mobile car care

company serving all of San Diego County, is marking eight years in business

alongside a milestone of more than 300 five-star Google reviews a benchmark

that reflects consistent demand for professional detailing that comes directly

to the customer.

Founded with a single goal of making professional car care accessible without

requiring a shop visit or drop-off, Fresh Layer has grown into one of the most

reviewed mobile detailing operations in the San Diego market. The company

provides exterior detailing, interior detailing, paint correction, ceramic

coating, graphene coating, paint protection film, headlight restoration, and

engine bay cleaning all performed at the customer's home, apartment, condo,

or workplace.

A key differentiator in the San Diego market is Fresh Layer's fully

self-contained service model. Technicians arrive with their own water supply,

power source, and all equipment, requiring nothing from the customer's

property. This makes professional detailing accessible to the majority of

San Diego residents who live in apartments, condos, or multi-unit buildings

without driveway or hose access a population that has historically been

underserved by traditional detail shops.

"San Diego has more apartment and condo residents than almost any other major

city in California," said Alex Bratkov, founder of Fresh Layer Mobile

Detailing. "We built this company around that reality. You shouldn't need a

house with a driveway to get your car professionally detailed. We come to you

wherever you park."

Fresh Layer is one of a small number of mobile detailing companies in San

Diego County to hold active certification from the International Detailing

Association (IDA), the industry's primary professional credentialing body.

IDA certification requires demonstrated proficiency in detailing techniques,

paint safety, and product knowledge standards that most independent

detailers do not meet.

The company's service area covers all of San Diego County, including downtown

San Diego, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, North Park,

Chula Vista, El Cajon, Santee, Escondido, and surrounding communities.

Appointments are available six days a week with same-day booking on select

packages.

Over eight years, San Diego's vehicle ownership landscape has shifted

alongside the city's growth. Rising parking costs downtown and increased

density in neighborhoods like Mission Valley and Kearny Mesa have made

drop-off detailing impractical for many residents. Mobile detailing has moved

from a convenience to a practical necessity for a large share of car owners

in the county.

Fresh Layer's ceramic coating and paint correction services have seen

particular growth as San Diego car owners become more aware of the long-term

damage caused by the region's intense UV exposure, coastal salt air, and

year-round sun. A professional ceramic coating applied by an IDA-certified

technician can protect paint for three to five years, reducing the long-term

cost of maintaining a vehicle's finish.

For more information about Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing or to book an

appointment, visit fresh-layer.com or call (619) 874-4115. Fresh Layer

serves all of San Diego County with no additional travel fee.

About Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing

Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing is a San Diego-based mobile car care company

founded in 2018. The company provides full-service mobile detailing, ceramic

coating, paint correction, and protective film services throughout San Diego

County. All technicians are IDA certified. Fresh Layer is fully mobile no

shop, no drop-off, no waiting.

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