The Alvin shop brings eight years of trusted auto care online with a site built for scheduling, service information, and local convenience.

Genesis Auto Repair (NASDAQ:GAR)

After eight years of building trust the old-fashioned way, this website finally gives our community a front door to everything we offer.” — Zekeria Reihan, Owner, Genesis Auto Repair

ALVIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Auto Repair Goes Live With a New Website for Alvin, Texas Drivers

ALVIN, Texas - May 2026 - Genesis Auto Repair, a RepairPal-approved full-service auto repair shop serving drivers in Alvin and the greater Brazoria County area, has officially launched its new website. This gives the local community a direct online resource to explore services, request estimates, and schedule appointments with a team of ASE-certified technicians.

The launch represents a meaningful milestone for a shop that has operated for eight years on the strength of its work and word-of-mouth reputation alone. Genesis Auto Repair now has a professional digital home that matches the level of service customers already experience inside the shop.

The new site makes it straightforward for both first-time visitors and longtime customers to access information about auto repair services in Alvin. It also includes review convenience options and connect with the team before they ever arrive at the bay.

Online scheduling, free estimate requests, and clear service details are now available around the clock. Visitors can also learn about the shop's full range of customer conveniences. This includes same-day service, early drop-off, after-hours pickup, courtesy shuttle service, vehicle pickup and delivery, financing options, and contactless payment. These are all designed to work around the schedules of busy families and working drivers across the South Texas region.

The new website reflects the same values that shape the shop's day-to-day operations: transparency, accessibility, and a straightforward commitment to doing the job right.

A Message From the Owner

"After eight years of building trust the old-fashioned way, this website finally gives our community a front door to everything we offer. We've always done the work right, now people can find us, learn about what we do, and reach us a lot more easily." said Zekeria Reihan, Owner, Genesis Auto Repair.

About Genesis Auto Repair

Genesis Auto Repair is a RepairPal-approved, full-service auto repair shop founded in 2018 and located at 2654 S N Bypass 35, Alvin, TX 77511, United States. The shop employs ASE-certified technicians and services a wide range of domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. The range of services includes engine diagnostics, brake repairs, air conditioning maintenance, transmission fixes, oil changes, suspension and steering adjustments, state vehicle inspections, fleet upkeep, and additional offerings.

Genesis Auto Repair uses Hunter alignment equipment and OEM parts. It offers customer conveniences including same-day service, shuttle service, early drop-off, after-hours pickup, free estimates, transparent pricing, and financing options. The shop holds a 4.7-star rating across more than 363 customer reviews and is open Monday through Saturday. Schedule an appointment at GenesisAutoRepairAlvin.com or call (281) 968-7411.

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