42nd Street closure begins June 29, DeMers traffic shift to temporary bypass to follow

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Beginning Monday, June 29, North 42nd Street is expected to close at the 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue intersection up to James Ray Drive. A closure on DeMers Avenue and traffic shift to the temporary bypass will follow as early as Monday, July 6.

These closures will allow crews to begin bridge, roadway, water main, and storm sewer construction for the remainder of the season.

A detour will be in place for passenger vehicles via Gateway Drive/U.S. Highway 2, 17th Avenue South and Columbia Road. A separate detour route will be available for semitrucks to access the area via Washington Street using 32nd Avenue South or Gateway Drive interchanges. These detours will help minimize backups and keep traffic moving more smoothly through the corridor. Detour signs and changeable message boards will be utilized to assist in alerting drivers of the closure.

Closures will shift throughout the project as construction phases change. 42nd Street is expected to fully reopen in September 2027 and DeMers Avenue in June 2027. Access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained, emergency services coordinated throughout all phases, and updates provided as conditions change.

In addition to the closure, crews will work 24 hours a day from June 29 to July 2 in the northwest quadrant of the project to install underground piping.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Grand Forks are hosting public information open houses every other Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Forks Public Works and Recycling Center throughout the duration of the project as necessary. These meetings will provide residents with construction updates and an opportunity to ask questions. The next meeting is Thursday, July 9.

The 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue Underpass project, led by the NDDOT in partnership with the City of Grand Forks and BNSF Railway, has been a priority for the community for many years. In addition to improving traffic flow, the project will enhance safety, support future growth, and improve connectivity to key destinations throughout Grand Forks.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/42ndDemersUnderpass. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.