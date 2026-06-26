MoDOT to hold open house public meeting for Route 94/Route D Improvements July 8

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation invite the public to an open house-style meeting to discuss the Route 94 and Route D Improvement Project. The meeting will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center, 7295 South Highway 94, St. Charles, MO 63304.

MoDOT is implementing two projects to improve intersection and corridor operations on Route 94 and Route D in St. Charles County in the vicinity of Francis Howell High School.

Route 94 and Route D Improvements include the following:

Providing a second westbound Route 94 through lane at the Route D intersection and extending that approximately 0.25 miles to the east Francis Howell High School entrance.

On Route D, add a second left turn lane from southbound Route D to eastbound Route 94.

Converting the rear Francis Howell High School entrance into a three-quarter access driveway (left-in; right-in/right-out) while widening Route D to add left-turn lanes at the same intersection.

Installing new signals and lighting at the intersection of Route 94 and Route D.

Route 94 Widening includes the following:

Widening Route 94 from two lanes to four lanes for approximately 1.0 miles from Route D to the I-64 interchange.

To make these improvements, provide drainage and safe slopes, and maintain a utility corridor, additional right of way will be required, including a 0.80-acre section from the August A. Busch Conservation Area (Conservation Commission of Missouri) and a 0.13-acre section of Weldon Spring Conservation Area. MoDOT will begin outreach to affected property owners soon.

Access will be maintained during construction, and no direct impacts are expected to the nearby Hamburg Trail and Busch Greenway. Travel delays and short-term detours may be encountered during construction.

No formal presentations will be made during the open-house style meeting. Attendees can stop by at any time during the meeting to view the project details and speak with representatives from MoDOT and project consultants.

Access for people with disabilities is available. People with disabilities who require special services at the public meeting should notify Senior Communications Specialist Jack Wang at 314-453-1814 so arrangements for those services can be made.

For project updates, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-94-and-route-d-intersection-improvements-st-charles-county

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