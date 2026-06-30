YFCI Announces Exclusive T Retail Myanmar Partnership to Expand Telecom Retail Services in Yangon

YFCI announces exclusive retail collaboration with T Retail Myanmar to expand customer access to it's services in Yangon.

YANGON, MYANMAR, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This partnership is a landmark in YFCI’s efforts towards achieving greater customer accessibility through the integration of their advanced connectivity solutions with the store networks, field sales team and retail execution capabilities of T Retail Myanmar. Customers can visit any of T Retail stores for guidance, activation of YFCI services and customer support in a more convenient setting.Under the terms of the agreement, T Retail Myanmar has been designated as the authorized distributor of the FTTX brands of YFCI in Yangon, enabling the expansion of its brands in the area. Synergies are expected between both digital and retail capabilities.The signing ceremony was held at Wyndham Grand Hotel, Yangon in the presence of industry luminaries and distinguished guests such as Daw Nyo, CEO of HTI, Mr. Ayyanar, Deputy Chief Strategy Officer & Daw May Thwe, Deputy CFO both from Tumil Group, U Wai Lin, Deputy CEO of One TMT, U Thein, CEO of Landlord Holding and senior members from YFCI and T Retail Myanmar.In his address at the occasion, Mr. Varun, Chief Executive Officer of YFCI said, “This partnership will help us achieve our goal of developing a more customer-oriented telecom service model in Myanmar. We will now have better customer proximity through the retail reach and execution capabilities of T Retail and ensure a great walk-in, walk-out experience for our products and brands.”Addressing the gathering, Daw Myat Mon Khaing, Chief Executive Officer of T Retail Myanmar said, “It is a matter of great honor for us to enter into this exclusive partnership with YFCI. We will give customers all necessary information and services regarding YFCI’s telecom solutions. Together we will give customers an enhanced retail service experience in Yangon.”

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