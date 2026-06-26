SLED Charges SCDC Inmate with Stalking, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, and Financial Identity Fraud
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Larmarcus Alexander Stewart Jr., 37, with Stalking, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. SLED later charged him with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, and Financial Identity Fraud on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Details can be found in the attached warrants.
Stewart Jr. remains incarcerated at the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Turbeville Correctional Facility in Clarendon County.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov
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