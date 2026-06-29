Buca di Beppo Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with Free Colossal Brownie Sundaes

Colossal Brownie Sundae Buca di Beppo

The ‘Home of Celebrations’ kicks off July with family-style savings and the return of ‘Christmas in July’ group booking perks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating America’s 250th birthday is a milestone event, and no place is better suited for grand gatherings than Buca di Beppo. For over 30 years, Buca has built a reputation for hosting major milestones, from birthdays and graduations to wedding rehearsals to anniversaries. This July, Buca is rolling out its signature red-and-white checkered tablecloths to invite guests to dive into a complimentary Colossal Brownie Sundae between June 29 through July 5 with any dine-in purchase of $75 or more, excluding tax, gratuity and alcohol.The Colossal Brownie Sundae is crafted to impress large groups and appetites. As Buca's largest signature dessert is complete with twelve decadent chunks of freshly baked brownies, six scoops of vanilla & chocolate ice cream, caramel & chocolate sauces, mounds of whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry. Valued at $19.99 or more depending on location, the larger-than-life layered dessert is served in an oversized martini glass and designed for groups of four to eight to share.“For decades, the Colossal Brownie Sundae has been our signature birthday treat,” says Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice President, Buca di Beppo. “For America’s big milestone birthday, we are inviting groups to step away from the kitchen, gather around our tables, and share a colossal-sized celebration together.”Early Holiday Party Booking Perks ReturnAlongside the 4th of July festivities, Buca’s annual “Christmas in July” promotion is making a return for the entire month. Guests who book a holiday event for 15 or more attendees between July 1 and July 31 will receive their choice of a complimentary event perk. Options include a free package upgrade, a complimentary prosecco toast, or a $50 gift card awarded to the event host. The offer applies to events hosted between November 2026 and January 2027. Event planners and families looking to secure holiday dates or review full offer details can visit the Buca di Beppo Group Dining Reservation Page About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family-style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information and locations, please visit the Buca di Beppo Website or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.