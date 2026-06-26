Woven Health Collective Introduces MARIO to Accelerate Digital Delivery and Strengthen Client Collaboration

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AI-enabled delivery solution accelerates MLR-ready digital builds.

When a client can feel and touch a working version early in the process, they are better able to achieve their vision and improve patient care.” — Tim O'Sullivan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woven Health Collective announced MARIO, an AI-enabled digital delivery solution designed to reduce development and approval time while creating more meaningful collaboration with biopharmaceutical clients.

MARIO, which stands for Multi-Agent Rapid Intelligent Output, transforms design files into production-grade, MLR-ready digital assets in a fraction of the time required by conventional approaches. By giving clients interactive prototypes earlier in the process, MARIO shifts digital development from a sequential handoff model to a connected working session.

“Rapid prototyping changes the conversation entirely,” said Tim O'Sullivan, EVP, Transformation, Innovation, and Product at Woven. “When a client can feel and touch a working version early in the process, they are better able to achieve their vision and improve patient care.”

MARIO can deliver digital builds three to five times faster, with net efficiency benefits reaching as high as 61%. Recently, Woven leveraged MARIO to build a multi-site, multi-state recruitment platform that was MLR-ready in seven calendar days and required one review cycle.

Rather than tying the system to a single model or vendor, MARIO was built to learn and adapt.

“Other agencies have made costly mistakes by building deep around one model or one vendor stack,” said Bart Zoni, Chief Digital, AI, and Technology Officer. “Technology is moving too fast for that. MARIO is portable, so the value grows as technology evolves.”

For Woven Health Collective, MARIO reflects a broader perspective on the role of AI in health care communications. Technology should help teams work better together, not simply move faster.

Learn more about Woven MARIO at: https://woven-hc.co/mario

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