Joint Capital Improvement Committee Files Fiscal Year 2027 Capital Budget

DOVER – On Thursday, members of the Joint Capital Improvement Committee introduced a $1.25 billion capital budget that will fund investments in education infrastructure, transportation projects, economic development initiatives, and various updates to statewide facilities.

House Bill 500, known as the Fiscal Year 2027 Bond Bill, is the product of multiple hearings held by the Joint Capital Improvement Committee, a 12-member panel of Senators and Representatives from both parties charged with drafting the state’s capital spending plan.

“It has been an honor chairing the Joint Capital Improvement Committee for the past 6 years. As a legislator, I learned early on that I wouldn’t always be able to see the immediate results of my work – but working on Bond is different. Over my time serving on this committee, I have been able to see so much change occur as a direct result of our budget decisions – from accessibility infrastructure in parks, to new and improved schools, to safer roadways across the state,” said Rep. Debra Heffernan, Chair of the Joint Capital Improvement Committee.

“As I always say, the Bond bill is the biggest jobs bill, because it gets people working. And this year’s Bond bill, the final one that I will have a part in crafting, is set to have some of the most positive long-term impacts that we’ve seen in recent years. I look forward to seeing that come into fruition when we pass HB 500.”

Notable items in the FY 2027 Capital Budget include:

$273.3 million to complete road projects statewide, including additional funds to address the roads in the poorest condition.

$235 million for school construction projects in the Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Colonial, and Red Clay school districts.

$164.1 million in statewide deferred maintenance, safety enhancement, roof replacement, and other capital improvement projects throughout state facilities.

$24.6 million for economic development projects in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown.

$24.5 million to support affordable housing programs, with another $10 million for Downtown Development support.

$20 million toward the Community Reinvestment Fund for capital projects throughout Delaware community, nonprofit, and municipal organizations.

$13.1 million in Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, leveraging federal dollars to provide clean water for Delawareans.

$12 million to improve parks across the state, including Bellevue State Park, White Clay Creek, Cape Henlopen, and statewide trails.

$8 million dedicated to cover crop investments to improve water quality and soil health throughout the state.

$8 million to address brownfield sites across the state.

$2.5 million for statewide library construction.

The total Bond Bill amounts to $1,255,978,059.

“When our state makes smart investments into capital improvement projects, we’re not just building new buildings: we’re putting our neighbors to work, providing good-paying opportunities for workers in the trades all across our state. We’re improving our infrastructure to make travel safer and smoother. We’re investing critical resources into our schools, so that every child can reach their potential as they matriculate through our K-12 public school system,” said Senator Jack Walsh, co-chair of the Joint Capital Improvement Committee.

“This year’s bond bill was carefully crafted to support students, workers, and families in all stages of life. I want to commend our outgoing Chair, Rep. Heffernan, for her tireless commitment to this committee and for putting her all into House Bill 500.”

HB 500 is expected to be voted on by both chambers on June 30th.