Esomar Congress is honored at the Best Association/Charity Event at this year’s Conference & Events Awards

Award recognises industry-leading content, outstanding attendee engagement and global community impact

From speakers and programme committee members to sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and attendees, Congress succeeds because so many people contribute their expertise, ideas and time.” — Rhiannon Bryant, CSO of ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global authority for the data, research and insights profession, today announced that Esomar Congress 2025 was honored today with a bronze award at the Best Association/Charity Event at the Conference & Events Awards, one of the leading awards programmes for the global events industry.

The award recognises the most successful association, charity and not-for-profit events worldwide. Judges evaluate entries on content, attendee engagement, stakeholder value, marketing effectiveness, innovation and overall event delivery.

Esomar Congress 2025, “Reimagine”, was held in Prague, Czechia and brought together more than 1,300 delegates from over 70 countries, the largest in Esomar's history. The event featured more than 100 speakers, 80 exhibitors, 21 sponsors and eight partners.

"This recognition reflects the work of many people across our community," said Rhiannon Bryant, CSO of Esomar. "From speakers and programme committee members to sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and attendees, Congress succeeds because so many people contribute their expertise, ideas and time. We're proud to see that effort recognised by the Conference & Events Awards."

A key part of the event was its content programme. More than 300 paper proposals were submitted from around the world, with 40 selected by an international Program Committee. Sessions examined how organisations are applying AI, addressing data quality challenges, strengthening research practices and helping businesses make better decisions. Speakers represented organisations including adidas, eBay, IKEA, Nestlé, L'Oréal, Unilever, Vodafone, Air France-KLM, Microsoft, Qantas and Philips.

The Congress programme extended beyond the main stage with masterclasses, workshops, networking events, awards presentations, executive gatherings and experiences inspired by Prague's history and culture. Every element of the event reflected the Reimagine theme, blending the character of the host city with a creative vision designed specifically for the Congress. Following the event, attendees reported a 98% satisfaction rating, with particularly strong scores for programme quality, organisation and overall experience.

"Every Congress starts with a blank page," said Brandon Heim, Creative and Brand Lead at Esomar. "We look for ways to bring together the event theme and the personality of the host city to create an experience that feels unique to that year's Congress. Site visits, research and plenty of sketching all feed into the creative process, and it's incredibly rewarding to see those ideas come to life when delegates arrive."

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, education, professional standards and advocacy, Esomar supports organisations and professionals working across research, analytics and insights. It connects a global community, promotes ethical practices and helps ensure data and insights contribute to better decision-making for business and society. www.esomar.org

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