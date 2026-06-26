State Sen. Brian Buchanan to serve as vice-chair of commerce and economic development study committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 26, 2026) — State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) will serve the vice-chair of the Interim Study Committee on Commerce and Economic Development and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Buchanan's other assignments include:

"The annual pension review ahead of the 2027 budget session allows legislators to make important decisions next year," Buchanan said. "Interim study committees give us a chance to review important topics that matter to our state. I look forward to meeting fellow lawmakers, industry experts and Hoosiers as we talk about these important topics."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) represents Senate District 7,

which includes Clinton County and portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221