Fitness Factory Health Club Grows in Union County with Elizabeth and Plainfield Health Club

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness Factory Health Club is expanding its footprint in Union County with two major developments led by franchise owner Robert Reilly: the rebrand of theElizabeth location and the opening of a new health club in Plainfield.The Elizabeth location, formerly Club Metro USA, has officially transitioned into a Fitness Factory Health Club, bringing updated branding, renewed energy, and continued improvements to the member experience. In Plainfield, Fitness Factory has opened a new 24/7 health club, giving the community a convenient, full-service fitness destination built for all schedules and fitness levels.Both locations offer 24/7 access, strength training equipment, cardio, personal training, group fitness, recovery amenities, and a welcoming environment for members at every stage of their fitness journey.“These locations are a great example of smart franchise growth,” said Dennis Cieri, Co-Founder of Fitness Factory Health Club. “Robert Reilly understands how to serve local communities while bringing the Fitness Factory experience to life in a way that is personal, professional, and member-focused.”“Elizabeth and Plainfield are strong markets with tremendous potential,” said Rich Scarpati, Co-Founder of Fitness Factory Health Club. “We are excited to support Robert as he continues building health clubs that deliver convenience, value, and a real sense of community.”With the Elizabeth location rebranded and Plainfield opening, Fitness Factory continues to strengthen its presence throughout New Jersey and New York while supporting franchise owners with operations, marketing, vendor relationships, and long-term growth strategies.About Fitness Factory Health ClubFitness Factory Health Club was founded in 1998 by lifelong friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati. Fitness Factory is an industry-leading fitness and wellness center with convenient locations across New Jersey and New York. Renowned for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for both novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. Fitness Factory Health Club Group offers franchise opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs in the region. For more information, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.