Two new Idaho license plates available July 1st, 2026

Idaho is adding two new license plate designs: an updated agriculture plate that supports classroom education and a black‑and‑white standard plate with high‑contrast lettering for better readability.

Idaho drivers have two new license plate options beginning July 1, 2026 offering fresh designs that highlight the state’s identity and support customer choice.

The first design is the updated Idaho Agriculture plate, featuring a sunrise over farm fields, grazing cattle, and iconic Idaho crops. The plate’s tagline, “Harvest the Future,” reflects the state’s agricultural heritage and its continued investment in farming innovation. Proceeds from this specialty plate support “Idaho Ag in the classroom”; agricultural education and outreach across Idaho.

The second design is the new standard white-and-black Idaho plate, a clean, modern option with high-contrast lettering for improved readability. This plate meets all state visibility requirements and offers a minimalist look for drivers who prefer a simple, classic style.

Both plates are available at county offices and through the Idaho Transportation Department’s DMV portal. Standard registration fees apply, and specialty plate fees vary depending on plate type.

For more information on Idaho license plates, visit dmv.idaho.gov