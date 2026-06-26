Wildwood Crest Borough Park Boulevard Sanitary Sewer Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Wildwood Crest Borough recently closed on a $2.7 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace aging sanitary sewer infrastructure within the community.

The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,210 linear feet of sanitary sewer main and 210 sanitary sewer service connections. Work will also include restoring asphalt roadways, concrete curbing, and sidewalks to their existing condition following construction.

The existing sewer system is comprised of vitrified clay and asbestos-cement pipe that has deteriorated over time. Aging clay pipe is particularly susceptible to cracking and collapse, which can lead to sewer blockages, groundwater infiltration, and reduced system reliability.

This investment will modernize Wildwood Crest Borough's wastewater infrastructure, improve system performance, and provide more reliable sewer service while helping protect public health and the environment for years to come.