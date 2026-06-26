Lakewood Township MUA Old Pine Acres Sanitary Sewer
NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time
The Lakewood Township Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) recently closed on a $4.9 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to construct a public sanitary sewer conveyance system in the Old Pine Acres neighborhood of Lakewood Township.
The project will allow existing homeowners in the neighborhood to connect to the public sanitary sewer system and eliminate reliance on individual septic systems and septic fields.
Septic systems are an effective wastewater treatment solution in many areas, but as communities become more densely developed and systems age, they can become more susceptible to failures that may affect groundwater quality, nearby waterways, and public health. Connecting homes to a centralized sanitary sewer system provides a more reliable and efficient method of collecting and transporting wastewater for treatment.
For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.
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