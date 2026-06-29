Limited-Edition Mini Adira® by Benchmade and Abel Unites Two American Icons

The 18065-ABEL1 Mini Adira. A close up of the 18065-ABEL1 Mini Adira.

Two of America's most respected manufacturers unite to create a limited-edition knife inspired by craftsmanship, fly-fishing culture and life on the water

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmade Knife Company and Abel Reels today announced the launch of the limited-edition 18065-ABEL1 Mini Adira®, a collaboration years in the making between two American manufacturers whose brands and products have become staples in pockets, packs, drift boats and fly shops across North America. This collector-worthy knife collaboration brings together two of the most respected names in American innovation and manufacturing, everyday-carry craftsmanship and fly-fishing culture.

The limited-edition Benchmade x Abel Mini Adira brings together Benchmade's category-defining Water Collection and Abel's renowned anodizing artistry in a product that could only come from these two brands. Inspired by Abel's celebrated VAYA-series fly reels, the knife pairs custom-machined and anodized aluminum handle scales produced in Montrose, Colorado, with Benchmade's proven Mini Adira platform and premium MagnaCut blade steel. The result is a knife built for anglers and collectors alike, equally suited for a day on the river or a lifetime in a collection.

More than a collaboration, the Mini Adira represents the intersection of two manufacturing cultures built on craftsmanship, precision and an obsession with quality. From Colorado to Oregon, every knife tells the story of the people who built it.

Every handle begins in Colorado, where Abel's team machines, finishes and anodizes each scale by hand. The distinctive Dark Waters Lightning pattern, inspired by spring storms, changing skies and moving water, is applied one handle at a time. Once completed, the handles, backspacers and custom drag-knob lanyard beads make the journey north to Oregon.

There, Benchmade's manufacturing team assembles, sharpens, inspects and finishes each Mini Adira using the same processes and attention to detail that have made the company the global leader in premium knives. Two factories and two teams come together to make one knife that could not exist without both brands.

"This collaboration represents everything we look for in a partnership," said Joe Prebich, vice president of marketing and sales at Benchmade. "Abel and Benchmade have spent decades earning trust in our respective categories because we believe craftsmanship matters. This wasn't about putting two logos on a product. It was about bringing together two teams of makers who care deeply about quality and creating something neither company could have built alone. The Mini Adira is a knife that tells a story before you ever put it in your pocket, and once you do, it's built to perform for years to come."

The collaboration underscores Benchmade's continued commitment to building products that connect authentically with the communities it serves. While the Water Collection was created for anglers and life on the water, the Abel partnership adds another layer of craftsmanship, artistry and fly-fishing credibility to the platform.

"When two brands with this much history and passion come together, the outcome has to feel authentic," said Jeff Wagner, CEO of Mayfly Outdoors. "The Mini Adira reflects the same commitment to craftsmanship, performance and individuality that anglers have come to expect from Abel. Every handle is finished by our team in Colorado, making each knife unique. Partnering with Benchmade didn't just create a great product, it proved that when two American manufacturers who refuse to cut corners decide to build something together, the result is something the industry hasn't seen before."

Inspired by dark water, shifting weather and the unpredictable moments that define great days on the river, the custom Dark Waters Lightning anodized finish gives every knife its own personality. The ported aluminum scales draw directly from the visual language of Abel's VAYA reel family while delivering the durability and performance expected from a premium everyday carry knife.

At the heart of the knife is Benchmade's proven Mini Adira platform, featuring MagnaCut blade steel, a satin finish and corrosion-resistant performance designed specifically for life around the water. Whether clipped into a wader pocket, carried on a skiff or displayed in a collector's case, the Mini Adira embodies the spirit of two brands that have spent decades perfecting their craft.

The collaboration also carries a deeper purpose. Benchmade and Abel will donate $10 from every knife sold to Project Healing Waters, the nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans heal through the therapeutic power of fly fishing and meaningful outdoor experiences.

The Benchmade x Abel Mini Adira represents a rare moment where manufacturing, artistry, outdoor culture and purpose converge. Two historic American brands. One extraordinary product drop. A knife built to be carried and destined to be collected.

The Benchmade x Abel Mini Adira will be available beginning June 29, 2026, at Benchmade.com, MayflyOutdoors.com and through select authorized retailers. For media inquiries, please contact Katie Davis at katie@chair6collective.com.

About Benchmade Knife Company

Benchmade Knife Company has been designing and manufacturing premium knives in Oregon City, Oregon, since 1987. Through a relentless commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and manufacturing expertise, Benchmade continues to set the standard for premium knives trusted by military professionals, first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and everyday carriers around the world.

About Abel Reels

For more than three decades, Abel has crafted premium fly-fishing reels and accessories in Montrose, Colorado. Known for unmatched machining, distinctive anodized finishes and uncompromising quality, Abel products are trusted by anglers around the globe and celebrated for their craftsmanship, durability and individuality.

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