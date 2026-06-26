Iowa DOT Selects SICPA Temporary Tag Solution for Vehicles to Boost Officer and Public Safety

Updated 2026 temporary license plate for Iowa provides added layers of security to prevent counterfeiting

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 1, SICPA, a global leader in authenticated security solutions, launched a statewide system for issuing secure, verifiable temporary tags for vehicles with a wide range of protective features in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).The paper-based temporary tags previously issued by Iowa car dealers were notoriously easy to counterfeit, leaving both law enforcement and the public vulnerable to a wide range of safety risks. Often, they were simply laser-printed or even hand-written. Across the country, fraudulent and expired temporary tags are frequently used to evade speed cameras, insurance requirements, and fees, and avoid police detection in the case of illegal activity.In Grand Prairie, Texas, a police officer was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent temporary tag. The suspect sped away upon being spotted, and the pursuit ended in a fatal crash. A New Orleans police officer was killed in a shooting in which the getaway vehicle had a fraudulent temporary tag. Similar instances have occurred throughout the U.S.The new tags are not connected with the car’s driver. Instead, each is linked to the specific dealer issuing the tag, eliminating the ability of disreputable actors to make or sell tags. SICPA maintains the database of dealer distribution for the Iowa DOT.The new temporary tags utilize SICPA’s proprietary, multi-faceted optical technology at the forefront of the security printing industry. This allows for easy, instant visual authentication, so officers can clearly tell if a tag is fake. The tag also contains a proprietary feature which invalidates expired tags when exposed to sunlight over time, ensuring an expired tag can be clearly identified and cannot be re-used.About SICPAEstablished in 1927, SICPA is a Swiss private technology company that supports the effective governance and long-term prosperity of nations. SICPA is best known for protecting the majority of the world’s banknotes. With operations across five continents, SICPA delivers solutions across digital identity and integrity, revenue mobilisation, natural resources, health and brand protection. For more information visit www.SICPA.com

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