Commerce Awards $500,000 to Five Public Broadcasting Stations to Advance Workforce Opportunities and Readiness

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced that the Kansas Department of Commerce has awarded $500,000 through the WorKS: Kansas Public Broadcasting Content Grant program to support five original public broadcasting projects that focus on rural workforce opportunities, remote work readiness and emerging technologies across Kansas.

“Public broadcasting provides a unique reach into communities all across Kansas — and it’s the perfect network to shine a light on all the economic opportunities that are available here in the Sunflower State,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By providing inspiration, storytelling and statewide access, these projects will help build up our people and our workforce to meet tomorrow’s challenges and prosper right here at home.”

Rural communities commonly face workforce shortages, shifting economic demands and increasing need for digital connectivity and technical skills. At the same time, rural Kansas is home to innovative businesses, entrepreneurs, workforce programs and emerging technologies that reshape how Kansans live and work. In response, the Department of Commerce launched the program to support development of original educational content that highlights workforce opportunities, strengthens digital literacy and showcases innovation present throughout rural Kansas.

Awarded projects:

High Plains Public Radio, Garden City, $100,000 : “PATHWAYS to Work Opportunities and ROUTES to Innovation for Western Kansans” will produce multi-platform content focused on workforce development, innovation and economic trends across western Kansas communities.

: “PATHWAYS to Work Opportunities and ROUTES to Innovation for Western Kansans” will produce multi-platform content focused on workforce development, innovation and economic trends across western Kansas communities. Kansas Public Radio, Lawrence, $100,000: “Connected Kansas: Tech, Talent and Tomorrow’s Jobs” will examine emerging technologies, workforce trends and innovation shaping Kansas’ future economy.

“Connected Kansas: Tech, Talent and Tomorrow’s Jobs” will examine emerging technologies, workforce trends and innovation shaping Kansas’ future economy. KMUW/Wichita State University, Wichita, $100,000: “Rural Voices, Rural Opportunities” will develop storytelling and educational programming centered on workforce pathways and economic opportunities in rural Kansas.

KTWU/Washburn University, Topeka, $100,000: “Workforce Development in Rural Kansas: A Working Capital Special Edition” will highlight workforce challenges, opportunities and economic development initiatives impacting rural Kansas communities.

“Workforce Development in Rural Kansas: A Working Capital Special Edition” will highlight workforce challenges, opportunities and economic development initiatives impacting rural Kansas communities. PBS Kansas/KPTS, Wichita, $100,000: “The Digital Homestead: Global Careers, Local Roots” will explore how technology and remote work opportunities allow Kansans to build careers while remaining in rural communities.

Each funded station is required to produce original programming, accompanying digital content, public engagement activities and final impact reporting documenting audience reach and community engagement.

The WorKS grant is one of the tools provided by the Department of Commerce to support workforce development awareness, innovation and economic opportunity across rural Kansas. To learn more about the program and awarded projects, visit here.