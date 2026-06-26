Buckner Cracks Down on Junk Fees, Price Gouging Schemes with New Affordability Laws

CHICAGO — Major affordability measures cracking down on hidden junk fees and price gouging schemes are now law, thanks to the work of state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago.

“Right now, no one can afford to pay more than is absolutely necessary, which is why price transparency and retailer accountability is so important. These unjust practices meant to drive up prices must be put to a stop before they escalate any further. With these three new laws, the price you see will be the price you pay, and families will be able to more easily and accurately budget around their expenses,” said Buckner.

Often disguised as “convenience” or “processing” fees, hidden junk fees cost families over $3,000 every year, according to consumer reports, driving the affordability crisis and making everyday purchases more expensive.

Buckner worked to crack down on these hidden fees by supporting House Bill 228, which is now law. The measure requires businesses to display all mandatory fees and charges they are adding on top of a purchase price and gives the attorney general’s office more authority to hold businesses accountable for not disclosing surprise fees.

Buckner also worked to expand protections for people buying tickets to concerts, shows, and sporting events. House Bill 4984 prohibits resellers from offering the sale of tickets they do not actually possess. This law is a response to high-profile reports of abusive practices perpetrated by ticket resellers and AI-powered “bot farms” purchasing mass amounts of event tickets to be resold at two or three times the face value. Additionally, Senate Bill 318 bans the use of bots to buy tickets in excess of posted limits of online ticket sales or to circumvent electronic queues and other waiting periods.

These measures are now law.