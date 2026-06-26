Hirschauer Shares Statement Two Days After The Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Overturn

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — On the four-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-West Chicago, issued the following statement on the work she has done in Springfield to protect abortion and reproductive rights across the state of Illinois:

“Four years ago, the Dobbs decision marked the culmination of a long-running extremist effort to strip away reproductive freedom. By overturning nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, the Supreme Court opened the door for politicians to interfere in deeply personal medical decisions, criminalize essential healthcare, and put the health and lives of patients at risk.

“In Illinois, we have chosen a different path. We are committed to protecting the right to make personal healthcare decisions free from political interference. That commitment continued on Wednesday as the Reproductive Health Records Privacy Act was signed into law—a measure I proudly advocated for and co-sponsored. This law safeguards sensitive reproductive health records, ensuring that out-of-state politicians and prosecutors cannot misuse private medical information to target patients or healthcare providers for care that is legal in Illinois.

“We also passed House Bill 3637, strengthening Illinois’ Shield Law by reinforcing protections for medication abortion and safeguarding healthcare professionals who provide lawful reproductive healthcare in our state. Together, these measures send a clear message: Illinois will not cooperate with attempts to criminalize reproductive healthcare.

“As attacks on reproductive freedom continue across the country, Illinois will remain a place where patients can access care with dignity, privacy, and confidence. I will continue fighting to protect reproductive freedom because every person deserves the right to make their own healthcare decisions—without fear, political interference, or government intrusion.”