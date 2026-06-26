New Study Finds AI Platforms Omit Independent Luxury Hotels From Category Travel Searches

New AGR Research across eight luxury properties finds each is described accurately when named, and absent when travelers search the categories that begin a trip

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americas Great Resorts (AGR) today released findings from an eight-property study of how AI platforms represent independent luxury properties in travel discovery. The properties span the Caribbean, Hawaii, Napa Valley, and South Florida, and the testing ran across as many as six AI platforms: ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, Copilot, and Google AI Overview.The same result appeared in every property tested. Asked about a property by name, the platforms returned an accurate, detailed profile. Asked the broad category questions that begin a trip, the best luxury hotel, the best honeymoon resort, the best place for an event, the same platforms did not name the property at all.The determining factor was not the property. It was the source the platform read to build the answer.The answer moves with the source. When an AI platform reads a source specific to the property, its own pages or an authority's page about it, the property appears and is described on its own terms. When the platform reads a broad third-party list, an OTA listing, an aggregator, or a roundup, the property is described by whatever that list contains, and on the category questions those lists routinely omit it.WHAT THE RESEARCH FOUNDThe findings below are drawn from results where the property was absent across every platform tested at the same time. Property names are withheld.One Forbes Five-Star resort, holding the Five-Star rating for both its hotel and its restaurant, produced two opposite results on the same platforms. Asked for the best luxury hotel and the best honeymoon resort, broad questions the platforms answered from third-party lists, the resort was absent on all six. Asked a question the platforms answered from the resort's own pages, the same resort was the number one result on all six. Same hotel, same credentials. The only thing that changed was the source the platform read.The remaining properties showed the same pattern in different forms:- A false claim repeated as fact. On a dining query, two separate AI platforms stated that a competing hotel held the region's only top-tier-rated restaurant. The audited property's restaurant holds the identical rating. The platforms did not merely omit the property. They repeated, as fact, a claim that erased a credential the property holds.- A new resort absent on every platform. A recently opened adults-only Caribbean resort under a major global brand was absent across all six platforms on the central discovery query for its category, while a recurring set of older competitors filled the answer in its place.- The largest venue, displaced by the smallest. A Napa Valley resort with the largest event footprint in its region, 55,000 square feet across eleven venues, was absent from AI event and meeting recommendations, displaced on one query by a property with roughly one-twelfth the event space.- Visible only once the traveler already knew the category. A historic Hawaii property was absent on both engines tested for the broadest questions a traveler asks, the best places to stay in the state and the best historic hotels, and surfaced only once the question already named its exact category.WHY IT HAPPENSAn AI platform does not hold an opinion about a hotel. It assembles an answer from the sources it can read. For a category question, those sources are weighted toward high-volume distribution channels rather than the property's own record.Independent industry research is consistent with the pattern:- Cloudbeds (2025), 810 prompts across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini: online travel agencies accounted for 55.3 percent of AI-generated hotel citations; hotel websites for 13.6 percent.- LuxDirect (2026), 9,380 AI responses across 25 luxury hotels: four properties captured 64.3 percent of all AI mentions while twelve registered under one percent.- Realtor.com (2025): 82 percent of home buyers and sellers now use AI in their research, a dynamic that extends the same pattern to branded luxury residences.WHY IT MATTERS COMMERCIALLYThe consideration set, the shortlist a traveler seriously evaluates, is assembled in the AI layer before a rate or a photograph is seen. A property absent from that set for the broad discovery queries is excluded at the moment intent forms. The effect compounds. These platforms reinforce what they already read, so the longer incumbents hold the category answers, the harder those positions are to take.The gap documented in this research is not a product problem. It is a problem of how a property is represented to the systems travelers now use to decide.ABOUT THE RESEARCHAGR conducts this research as part of its work studying how AI systems form and represent hotel identity. Methodology and a full findings summary are available on request.ABOUT AMERICAS GREAT RESORTSAmericas Great Resorts is a luxury hospitality demand infrastructure company founded in 1993, serving independent luxury hotels, resorts, and cruise lines.MEDIA CONTACTAndrew Paul, Managing DirectorAmericas Great Resorts561-826-6000info@americasgreatresorts.netMethodology note. Live query testing conducted in June 2026. Each prompt was run once on each platform in a fresh session, and the returned answer was recorded as produced. This is single-run directional research intended to identify pattern signals, not to measure statistical frequency. AI platforms are non-deterministic and personalized; results are reproducible at the level of pattern, whether a property is named or absent for a given prompt on a given platform, rather than verbatim text. Dated captures are held by Americas Great Resorts and available on request. Nothing was modeled or projected.###

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