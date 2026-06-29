SingerLewak Partner Takes the Stage at AICPA ENGAGE 10th Annual Conference

SingerLewak Jeremy Dillard scores an unforgettable moment with Ryan Reynolds

Jeremy Dillard presents on Non-GAAP Frameworks; the firm's team scores an unforgettable moment with Ryan Reynolds

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak was in the room where it happened this June, represented at the 10th annual AICPA ENGAGE conference in Las Vegas. Themed "The Next Wave," the conference drew CPAs, financial executives, and accounting and advisory leaders from across the country for what turned out to be one of the more energizing years in the event's decade-long run.The milestone anniversary brought a packed agenda and, unexpectedly, a celebrity guest. Actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds made an appearance at the conference, turning an already memorable event into something SingerLewak's team won't forget anytime soon. Getting a moment with Reynolds on the conference floor was the kind of thing you don't put on a CPE tracker but absolutely put in your group chat. Jeremy Dillard Takes the StageSingerLewak partner Jeremy Dillard presented a session on non-GAAP frameworks, to an audience of CPAs navigating a reporting landscape that keeps getting more complicated. As more companies lean on non-GAAP metrics to tell their financial story, Jeremy's session gave practitioners a practical lens for guiding clients through the trade-offs, investor questions, and compliance considerations that come with them."This conference reinforced that the profession is at an inflection point," said Dillard. "The conversations at ENGAGE, around technology, AI, mentorship, and the future of client service, are the ones that will define what it means to be a CPA over the next decade. It's not just about keeping up. It's about leaning in."What Jeremy Brought BackThe themes from this year's conference weren't abstract. They were pointed. Here's what stood out:Change isn't coming; it's here. The pace of change across technology, the economy, and the regulatory environment has made adaptability a core professional skill. CPAs who expect to implement new software once every few years are already behind. The expectation now is closer to once a quarter.Relationships are still the job. For all the conversation about AI and automation, the conference kept coming back to people. The relationships CPAs build with their clients and with each other are what differentiate firms. Technology helps. It doesn't replace that.Mentorship must be intentional. The next generation of CPAs will be running firms before most of us are ready. The skills they'll need don't get absorbed through osmosis. Making time to mentor isn't a nice-to-have. It's part of the work.You must learn AI, even if it doesn't replace you. The consensus was clear: AI won't take most CPA jobs, but clients already expect their advisors to understand and use it. Sitting it out is no longer a defensible position.About SingerLewakSingerLewak is a leading California-based accounting and consulting firm with offices throughout the state. For decades, the firm has provided audit, tax, and advisory services across a wide range of industries, built on a foundation of strong client relationships, technical depth, and a genuine investment in developing the next generation of accounting professionals.

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