LS Tractor USA Helps Grant Missouri Teen's Make-A-Wish Dream of Tractor Ownership

Make-A-Wish LS Tractor donation to Farmington MO resident LS Tractor USA

LS Tractor USA partners with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and Cole's Tractor & Equipment to help grant one Missouri teen's dream of tractor ownership.

At LS Tractor, we're proud to build equipment that helps people accomplish meaningful work. We're honored that one of our tractors became part of a story about resilience, family and community.” — Rich Hollady, marketing director LS Tractor USA

BATTLEBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor USA partnered with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and Cole's Tractor & Equipment to help fulfill the wish of Farmington, Missouri, resident Caleb Olive, who recently received a new LS tractor after battling osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.For more than two years, Caleb faced surgeries, treatments and the challenges of living with a critical illness while holding on to one goal: owning a tractor he could use alongside his family for years to come.Working with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, Cole's Tractor & Equipment and LS Tractor USA came together to make that dream a reality. The wish was celebrated during a surprise presentation on May 27, where Caleb was welcomed by family, friends, community supporters and representatives from each organization before receiving the keys to his new LS tractor."Cole's Tractor & Equipment immediately embraced the opportunity to help make Caleb's wish come true," said Rich Hollady, marketing director for LS Tractor USA. "We are proud to support Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas in helping fulfill Caleb's wish of owning a tractor. His inspiring personal journey and passion for using equipment to help others reflect the values of hard work, service and community that are deeply rooted in our industry. We are honored to play a small role in making this wish a reality."The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, helping provide hope and encouragement for children and their families during some of life's most difficult moments.For Caleb, the tractor represents more than equipment. It symbolizes perseverance, the support of his community and the opportunity to spend meaningful time working alongside his family doing something he loves.The presentation came shortly after Caleb graduated from high school, making the milestone even more meaningful as he begins his next chapter."At LS Tractor, we're proud to build equipment that helps people accomplish meaningful work," Hollady said. "In Caleb's case, we're honored that one of our tractors became part of a story about resilience, family and community."LS Tractor USA extends its congratulations to Caleb and wishes him many years of memorable projects with his new tractor.# # #LS Tractor is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, value-driven tractors designed to meet the diverse needs of customers across North America. LS Tractor USA, together with its parent company LS Mtron, is part of the LG family of companies - one of South Korea’s largest and most respected conglomerates. LS Tractor offers a comprehensive lineup of equipment ranging from 22 to 101 horsepower, including sub-compact, compact, and utility tractors, along with an expanding portfolio of implements and attachments. Headquartered in Battleboro, North Carolina, LS Tractor supports its growing customer base through additional assembly and distribution facilities in California and Texas. Committed to delivering exceptional quality and personalized customer service, LS Tractor partners with a robust dealer network across the United States and Canada to ensure reliable support and long-term value for its customers.For more information about LS Tractor and its full range of products, visit www.lstractorusa.com

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