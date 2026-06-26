4ID, Fort Carson inducts 49th Good Neighbor

Fort Carson, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders inducted John Trylch, assistant city manager of Fountain, as the 49th Fort Carson Good Neighbor during a ceremony at the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters, June 24, 2026, for his ongoing contributions to the installation’s Soldiers and Families.

Trylch has built a comprehensive military partnerships program between the City of Fountain and Fort Carson from the ground up, growing it into a multi-million-dollar portfolio of Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSAs) with the Mountain Post. Under his leadership, the City of Fountain has negotiated five IGSA agreements with Fort Carson, spanning a wide range of services that support mission readiness and quality of life for Soldiers and Families.

The latest IGSA is the Carson Connector program, which is a free ride-share program on Fort Carson for service members, their Families and civilians.

Because of Trylch’s efforts, Fountain has been established as a nationwide leader in defense partnership activities with the U.S. Army. In 2022, Fort Carson and the City of Fountain received an Army Community Partnership Award for their innovative work together.

Trylch has become one of the region’s strongest advocates for Soldier transition and veterans’ employment. He mentors and creates pathways for veterans interested in public service, including many transitioning from the military into civilian life in the Pikes Peak region, and collaborates with leaders across Colorado to support and advocate for Veterans serving in communities statewide.

“John’s efforts matter because he never focused only on agreements, projects and programs, he focused on our people,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, commanding general of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson. “He believes that supporting Soldiers and Families isn’t just the Army’s responsibility, it’s a community responsibility, and we thank him for that.”

Trylch reflected on what the Good Neighbor green jacket means to him and that the community supports the Soldiers and Families of Fort Carson.

“This jacket is not an achievement, it is a responsibility, and its one I accept with pride,” said Trylch. “Whenever duty takes you far away from this beautiful place we share, always remember that there’s a community that stands firmly behind you and we are ready to welcome you back home.”

Since its creation in 1978, the Good Neighbor program continues to foster strong relationships and partners military leaders with the community. Good Neighbors are invited to many events and ceremonies held on Fort Carson.

“Every one of these folks have contributed to our division in different ways, and we felt we had to recognize them in a very visible way,” said Ellis. “By putting these green jackets on them we are saying they are not just part of our community, they are part of our division.”