【International Exchange】67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting convenes in Macao

MACAU, June 26 - The 67th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Working Group Meeting (“TWG Meeting”) was held in Macao from 24 to 25 June. Macao, China attended the TWG Meeting as a guest economy and offered the delegates of APEC’s member economies an update on the city’s current tourism situation and outlook, raising Macao’s influence and engagement in international organizations.

The APEC Tourism Working Group convenes meetings biannually, which MGTO and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) regularly attend on behalf of Macao, China as a guest economy. The APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will convene in Macao this year. The APEC TWG Meeting was held in advance in accord with the program. Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Yang Bo, Head of Delegation of Macao (China) at the 67th APEC TWG Meeting and Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and representatives of DSEDT, attended the TWG Meeting together with others.

International tourism meeting fosters dialogue on future development

The meeting agenda covered the progress of implementation and practices in the four priority areas of the current Strategic Plan of the APEC Tourism Working Group: Digital Transformation, Human Capital Development, Travel Facilitation and Competitiveness, as well as Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth. Delegates of member economies discussed work plans and engaged in the panel themed around digital transformation of tourism.

Capitalizing on the international platform offered at the TWG Meeting, delegates of Macao, China, gained an update about the latest work of the APEC Tourism Working Group, while exchanging insights and learning from other economies’ valuable experience. Their participation furthered Macao’s engagement in international tourism organizations, built international relations and contributed to propelling sustainable tourism development in Macao.

Manifest Macao’s diversified tourism development

At the TWG Meeting on 24 June, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes presented the Macao SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification and the endeavors to deepen integration across the sectors of “tourism +” and push forward Macao’s concerted tourism development with the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. She shared about the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, a facilitation measure leveraged to attract international visitors for multi-destination travel to Macao and other cities in the Greater Bay Area. Her presentation also covered smart tourism and innovative initiatives for destination marketing.

A Chinese and Portuguese cultural attire experience and exhibition was featured during the TWG Meeting to showcase the charm of Macao’s Sino-Portuguese cultural harmony to delegates of member economies.

Continuous participation in meetings to share Macao’s practices and experiences

A welcome dinner was hosted on 24 June for delegates participating in the 67th APEC TWG Meeting. In her speech at the dinner, Senna Fernandes expressed that the APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting has long been a major platform for various economies across the region to exchange perspectives on tourism policies and navigate the directions for future development. Since 2001, Macao, China has been a guest economy in the APEC Tourism Working Group, continuously engaging in different discussions and sharing with member economies and other invited guests the city’s experiences and practices in fostering regional tourism cooperation, market revival and sustainable development.

The welcome dinner featured band performance and a variety of DIY workshops. Delegates could experience Macao’s unique Sino-Portuguese culture and distinctive craft of culture and creativity.

Delegates of member economies explore local attractions

A technical tour was arranged after the TWG Meeting on 25 June, for delegates of the member economies to experience Macao’s rich history, vibrant culture and diverse tourism resources, as well as the glamor of the two prestigious calling cards, namely the UNESCO World Heritage Site “The Historic Centre of Macao” and Macao’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The APEC Tourism Working Group was established in 1991 for tourism administrators of APEC’s member economies to share information and exchange views, serving as a platform that supports cooperation and development of various destinations in tourism and trade. Macao, China was granted the status of Guest Economy in the APEC Tourism Working Group in 2001.

13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will convene on 27 June

China is the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2026. It is the third time for China to host the APEC Summit. As the arrangement by the Central Government, one of the major meetings in the APEC Summit, the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting, will convene in Macao. Since the past edition in 2014, the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will take place in Macao once again after twelve years. The 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will be grandly convened at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries this Saturday (27 June).