Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition Officially Opens Today Nearly 1,500 Frames of Rare Stamps on Display for Global Philatelic Community

MACAU, June 26 - The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition (referred to as “MACAO 2026”), co-organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and Macau Philatelic Association, held its grand opening ceremony on the morning of 26 June at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. The ceremony officially raised the curtain on this highly anticipated six-day (26 June to 1 July) international philatelic event. As the first-ever specialized world stamp exhibition hosted in Macao, the event not only showcases a spectacular lineup of rare philatelic items from around the globe but also uniquely coincides with the centenary of the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie (FIP), making it a historic milestone of extraordinary significance.

The opening ceremony was officiated by principal guests including Representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. Tam Vai Man, Secretary for Transport and Public Works; Mr. Zhao Chongjiu, Director General of the State Post Bureau of the People’s Republic of China; Mr. Liu Aili, Chairman of China Post Group Co., Ltd.; Mr. Liu Decheng, Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR and Mr. Fu Aimin, Director of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR.

In the welcoming speech, Mr. Lao Lan Wa, Chairman of “MACAO 2026,” expressed his gratitude to the international philatelic community for their trust and recognition in bringing this world-class exhibition to Macao for the first time, especially during the landmark FIP Centenary. He noted that as the nation embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan, Macao will continue to leverage its unique position as a cultural melting pot where East meets West. Through this exhibition, Macao aims to provide a global platform for exchange, foster the appreciation of philately, and bolster its position as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

The exhibition features a magnificent competitive lineup of approximately 1,500 frames of precious philatelic gems and hosts over 40 domestic and international sales booths. The six-day event is divided into six thematic days, with corresponding themed commemorative envelopes or postcards distributed free of charge daily. In addition to admiring the rare collectibles in the Court of Honour, the Treasure Gallery, and the Macao Philatelic Original Designs Exhibition, visitors can participate in a wide array of specialized seminars, workshops, and lucky draws. They can also create their own personalized stamps and postcards on-site. Not to be missed is the exclusive "A Journey through Day and Night" collectible box set launched specifically for this exhibition by CTT, alongside various limited-edition merchandise. The event promises a rich and diverse experience filled with exciting highlights.

“MACAO 2026” is open to the public free of charge from today until 1 July. Residents, tourists, and philatelic enthusiasts from across the globe are cordially invited to visit the venue and witness this historic and meaningful international philatelic gathering.