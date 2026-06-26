Giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” celebrate their 10th birthday with the public offering their best wishes up close

MACAU, June 26 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) held the 10th birthday celebration events for the giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” today (26 June) in Seac Pai Van Park and several dozens of ten-year-old students were specially invited to join the birthday party with the guests. The keepers prepared a specially made ice birthday cake. The students sang the birthday song together for “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang”, offering their heartfelt birthday wishes. The atmosphere at the venue was joyful and lively.

Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, Zhao Heqing, Deputy Director General of the Social Development Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Tam Wai Fong, Vice-Chairwoman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, Kou Ngon Fong, Vice-Chairman of Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs, Ung Sau Hong and To Sok I, Members of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, Ho Man Him, Acting Member of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, Rong Ke, Full-Time Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Wu Kongju, Deputy Director of the Animal Feeding and Management Department of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, and other guests attended the celebration events. In his speech, Chao Wai Ieng expressed his sincere gratitude to the Central Government for its long-standing support for Macao to commence nature conservation work, and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and sectors of society for their guidance on wildlife conservation and education in Macao, as well as the dedication of all members of the care team. For ten years, thanks to the support of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and the dedicated care of the care team, “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” have maintained good health, and their growth embodies the wonderful sentiment of “good health and happiness”. They not only are the “cheerful companions” in the hearts of members of the public, but also serve as an emotional bond linking the Mainland and Macao which is imbued with the Central Government’s care and love for Macao.

At the same time, Chao Wai Ieng shared some important arrangements regarding the upbringing of “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang”: as they reach adulthood, the relevant departments of the Central Government and the Macao SAR Government have agreed to arrange for them to set off for Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in October this year, to embark on the next stage of their learning and development journey. They will learn about adaptation skills in the environment and experience a richer life in nature in a wider place. These arrangements not only embody the nation’s commitment to protecting rare animals such as the giant pandas, but also the vivid implementation of the ecological civilisation philosophy of “respecting, conforming to and protecting nature”. The growth of “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” and this learning journey are a concrete example of how, with the support of the nation, conservation cooperation between the two regions is being taken to a new level. The atmosphere at “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” 10th birthday party was enthusiastic. In addition to an exquisite giant panda-themed photo spot, a variety of fun game booths and themed workshops arranged outside the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion, the guests, teachers, students and parents also visited the Pavilion to meet “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” to celebrate their birthday together. The keepers presented “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” with a delicate ice birthday cake made of fruits and vegetables, and with the children singing the birthday song, they enjoyed the “refreshing birthday gift” with great relish, looking absolutely adorable as they ate, and everyone was busy taking photos of their adorable moments.

The birthday celebration events also included the award presentation ceremony for the giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” 10th birthday card children’s creative colouring competition. The competition received over 1,100 entries, and 18 outstanding winning entries were ultimately selected and displayed at the celebration events, showcasing a colourful array of birthday cards sent to the giant panda brothers to convey best wishes. In addition, the 10th birthday party of the giant pandas “Jian Jian” and “Kang Kang” and the award presentation ceremony for the birthday card colouring competition were also broadcast live via the China Central Television (CCTV) iPanda platform (www.ipanda.com), sharing the joy with giant panda enthusiasts around the world.