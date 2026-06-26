CE meets Executive Director of APEC Secretariat

MACAU, June 26 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat, Mr Eduardo Pedrosa. They exchanged views on advancing the high-quality development of Macao’s tourism sector and enhancing cooperation with APEC member economies.

The meeting took place in Macao ahead of the welcome dinner for delegates to the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting.

Mr Sam noted that visitor arrivals to Macao reached a record high in 2025, with the number of international tourists continuing to grow, reflecting Macao’s strong international appeal.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is stepping up efforts to promote appropriate economic diversification, with the development of four major infrastructure projects as key drivers. Among them, the Macao International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone aims to become a high-standard cultural space blending rich heritage-related features with contemporary character. It will serve as a new landmark integrating cultural performances, artistic exchange, tourism and leisure activities, and commercial amenities, with the goal of attracting more visitors and boosting Macao’s overall economic development.

Mr Sam expressed hope that APEC member economies would make full use of Macao’s platform role and seize the integrated development opportunities offered by the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. By leveraging Macao and Hengqin as a “bridgehead” and “springboard” into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the wider Chinese mainland market, all parties could strengthen cooperation and achieve mutual growth, he added.

Mr Pedrosa stated that, as a world centre of tourism and leisure, Macao possesses strong appeal and unique charm in tourism, gastronomy, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions). Through this Tourism Ministerial Meeting, Macao had valuable opportunities to share development experiences with APEC members and deepen regional tourism collaboration, he said.

Mr Pedrosa described his ongoing visit to Macao as highly positive, allowing him personally to experience the city’s distinctive blend of Chinese and Western cultures, and better understand the MSAR’s tourism development model and latest progress. He hoped Macao would continue to leverage its platform role, to promote mutual learning between civilisations and drive regional tourism synergy.

Those also present at the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ng Wai Han; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lo Chi Fai; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah.